Lenovo's New ThinkStation P720 And P920 Workstations Sport Intel Xeon CPUs

By

Lenovo's new ThinkStation P720 and P920 workstations feature the new Intel Xeon Bronze, Gold, Silver and Platinum processors. The increased core count as well as increased memory bandwidth afforded by the six-channel memory promises drastic performance increases over the previous generation, especially in applications that are dependent on core count and memory bandwidth.

ThinkStation P720

The ThinkStation P720 is the smaller of the two. It features dual processor sockets, twelve slots for DDR4-2666 memory, four drive bays, three PCIe x16 slots, one PCIe x8 slot, once PCIe x4 slot, and a single PCI slot. It also has two onboard M.2 connectors, which are directly on the motherboard instead of on a mezzanine card as they were on the previous generation of Lenovo workstations.

The smaller chassis of the P720 limits it to two dual-slot graphics cards. The 5 1/4” bay with front access can be used to house additional hard drives or SSDs, bringing the total number of storage drives to six.

ThinkStation P920

The new top of Lenovo's workstation line is the Thinkstation P920. Like the P720, it's a dual-processor machine, but in a larger chassis that allows for more expansion. It features sixteen slots for DDR4-2666 memory, four drive bays, five PCIe x16 slots, and three PCIe x4 slots. Like the P720, it also has two M.2 connectors on the motherboard.

The case's larger internal volume allows for more expansion cards, giving it the capacity to take three dual-slot graphics cards instead of two. It should be noted that in both systems, using the maximum number of dual-slot cards limits the accessibility of some of the other expansion slots.

Lenovo anticpates a 43% performance improvement over the previous generation of machines due to a combination of the additional processor cores and memory bandwidth.

The Lenovo ThinkStation P720 and P920 are expected to be available in October.

ThinkStation P720ThinkStation P920
ProcessorDual Intel Xeon Bronze, Silver, Gold, or Platinum- up to 28 cores per CPU, up to 3.6 Ghz CPU clock.
ChipsetIntel C621
MemoryUp to 384GB RDIMM 2666MHz DDR4, 12 DIMM SlotsUp to 2TB DDR4, 2666MHz, 16 DIMMs (supports both RDIMM and LRDIMM)
GraphicsUp to two Nvidia Quadro P6000 or GP100Up to three Nvidia Quadro P6000 or GP100
StorageTwo M.2, four internal bays, two external bays
Front Ports4 USB 3.1 Gen 1 (Type A), 1 combo mic/headphone
Rear Ports4 USB 3.1 Gen 1 (Type A), 2 USB 2.0, 2 PS/2, 2 Ethernet, Audio Line-In, Line-Out, Mic-In(Optional serial, parallel, e-SATA, and Firewire)
WiFiIntel® Wireless – N 7260 AC 802.11 ac, 2 x 2, 2.4GHz / 5GHz + Bluetooth® 4.0 (Optional)
Power Supply690W 92% efficient900W 92% efficient1400W 92% Efficient
Operating SystemsWindows 10 Pro for WorkstationsUbuntu Linux (pre-load)Redhat Linux (certified)
8 Comments Comment from the forums
  • TheAfterPipe 12 September 2017 16:51
    Colour me impressed.
    Reply
  • drtweak 12 September 2017 19:01
    Did i read that right? A PCI Slot! WOOO!!! Now I can use my old game card on it! XD
    Reply
  • Draven35 13 September 2017 06:45
    The PCI slots are largely for legacy devices and embedded use. especially older audio interfaces and hardware..
    Reply
  • drtweak 14 September 2017 00:40
    20168396 said:
    The PCI slots are largely for legacy devices and embedded use. especially older audio interfaces and hardware..

    The question is...Are there windows 10 drivers for that 10 year old PCI card? XD

    I know you probably could use a Windows 7 driver just fine for the most part on 10 but you never know!
    Reply
  • Draven35 14 September 2017 01:00
    Some of these are OEM cards that embedded users develop their own software for.

    Others are things like the old TC Electronic PowerCore DSP cards (have one on my Z400 here) or the Digidesign/Avid Pro Tools hardware acceleration cards.
    Reply
  • drtweak 14 September 2017 04:50
    lol dude I'm joking around with the whole PCI thing. I do IT Work for a living and come across Specialty PCI Cards all the time that are still being supported on windows 10 lol
    Reply
  • Draven35 14 September 2017 05:12
    20171843 said:
    lol dude I'm joking around with the whole PCI thing. I do IT Work for a living and come across Specialty PCI Cards all the time that are still being supported on windows 10 lol

    Well, some people don't know....
    Reply
  • kyotokid 15 September 2017 00:22
    ...so who here has won the Powerball?
    Reply