Save money on an iBUYPOWER prebuilt esports gaming PC

Prebuilt computer retailer iBUYPOWER has a new selection of RDY-built gaming PCs listed on their website with a celebratory discount available for the different SKUs. Thesem specific PC configurators are focused on esports gaming and come in four different build flavors all with Windows 11 Home installed and with components stepping up in performance in conjunction with price over the different tiers. Heavily focusing on performance in games such as VALORANT and League of Legends, iBUYPOWER has prepared a set of different configurations, designed to help give gamers the upper hand when it comes to playing their favorite esports titles, across different price points.

You can save money on each of these RDY configurations right now as part of iBUYPOWER's 25th anniversary celebrations. Customers can also get extra discounts by combining any of iBUYPOWER's offers with one of our iBUYPOWER coupons. As I mentioned, there are four different PC builds, two of which are designated as Scale and Slate respectovely and are named after iBUYPOWER's recently launched cases - the Scale Mesh case and the Slate 8 Mesh Pro case. I’ll list the components for each PC so that you can see exactly what’s included.

RDY Scale 001: now $1,049 at iBUYPOWER (was $1,249)



Operating System: Windows 11 Home

CPU: AMD Ryzen 7 5700

Cooling: CPU Fan and Heatsink

GPU: AMD Radeon RX 6600 8GB

RAM: 16GB DDR4 3200MHz

Storage: 1TB M.2 NVMe SSD



The iBUYPOWER RDY Scale 001 is their starter friendly esports gaming PC that aims to deliver 1080p performance on high settings close to the $1k price point. Using components from the last generation AMD CPU and GPU stack, this system manages to keep consistent high-level gaming performance at a lower price point. Use Coupon code TOM4 at the checkout for $50 off RDY systems over $999 with this iBUYPOWER promo code. Preferred partner (what does this mean?)



RDY Scale 003: now $1,099 at iBUYPOWER (was $1,349)



Operating System: Windows 11 Home

CPU: Intel Core i5-14400F

Cooling: RGB CPU Tower Air Cooler

GPU: Nvidia RTX 4060 8GB

RAM: 16GB DDR5 5200MHz

Storage: 1TB M.2 NVMe SSD



The iBUYPOWER RDY Scale 003 is a step up in performance and now comes with an Intel Core i5-14400F processor and NVIDIA's 8GB RTX 4060 graphics card. While this configuration still focuses on 1080p gaming performance, the current-gen hardware integrated into this PC will enable even higher framerates in esports-focused titles such as VALORANT and Counter-Strike. Use Coupon code TOM4 at the checkout for $50 off RDY systems over $999 with this iBUYPOWER promo code.



RDY Slate 8MP 001: now $1,349 at iBUYPOWER (was $1,599)



Operating System: Windows 11 Home

CPU: Intel Core i7-14700F

Cooling: RGB CPU Tower Air Cooler

GPU: Nvidia RTX 4060 Ti 8GB

RAM: 16GB DDR5 5200MHz

Storage: 1TB M.2 NVMe SSD The iBUYPOWER RDY Slate 8MP 001 switches gears with even more higher spec components designed to take your esports gaming from 1080p to 1440p. With a new CPU and more powerful graphics card this will allow access to higher resolution gaming, while maintain a high framerate - both of which are needed for more accurate competitive gameplay. Use Coupon code TOM4 at the checkout for $50 off RDY systems over $999 with this iBUYPOWER promo code.

RDY Slate 8MP 002: now $1,499 at iBUYPOWER (was $2,099)



Operating System: Windows 11 Home

CPU: Intel Core i7-14700KF

Cooling: iBupower 240mm ARGB Liquid AIO

GPU: Nvidia RTX 4070 SUPER 12GB

RAM: 32GB DDR5 6000MHz

Storage: 2TB M.2 NVMe SSD



As the top-tier gaming PC offering of this new line of RDY systems, the RDY Slate 8MP 002 is perfect for those who want to play esports titles at max settings alongside other AAA games at high graphical settings. The system comes with plenty of RAM and storage, plus NVIDIA;s latest RTX 4070 Super GPU and one of iBUYPOWER's colorful all-in-one liquid cooling solutions, all packed inside the new Slate 8 Mesh Pro RGB case. Use Coupon code TOM4 at the checkout for $50 off RDY systems over $999 with this iBUYPOWER promo code.

With no proprietary parts, you can choose to upgrade any part of these systems in the future (compatibility allowing of course) to keep your PC performing to your esports gaming needs. All of the above PCs are built, in stock and can be purchased and on their way to you almost immediately thanks to the free two-day shipping.

A bonus of buying a pre-built gaming PC is that you don’t have to be knowledgeable about PC parts and PC building. The worry of any warranty or parts failure is all contained under one warranty umbrella, making it much easier to rectify unforeseen issues you may encounter with a new PC. iBUYPOWER offers a standard three-year warranty on PCs consisting of three years of labor and one-year parts. See the iBUYPOWER website for more information on their warranty specifics.