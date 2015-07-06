Linksys Adds Wi-Fi Signal-Boosting Antenna Packages To WRT Portfolio

Linksys announced its new omni-directional high-gain antenna. A recent addition to its family of WRT products, the new antenna delivers increased gains of up to 4 dBi in the 2.4 GHz band and up to 7 dBi in the 5 GHz band, which double the number of gains over antennas that come provided with routers.

Compatible with any router that uses an RP-SMA connector(s), the new antenna allows for quick and simple installation in current Wi-Fi devices, meaning no additional hardware is required besides the antennas themselves. Simply unscrew the existing antenna and replace it with the new high-gain antenna.

The omni-directional feature means the antenna broadcasts its signal uniformly in a single plane. This feature essentially gives the consumer more freedom in placing furniture around the house and will no longer restrict the design of a room to optimize signal strength. While the high-gain antenna is designed to increase Wi-Fi range and signal strength around a typical one-story house, it is recommended that one uses a repeater or range extender for multi-level homes.

Currently, Linksys' new high-gain antenna is available at online retailers including Newegg and Amazon with the two pack (WRT002ANT) MSRP priced at $59.99 and the four pack (WRT004ANT) at $99.99.

Correction: Clarified that listed prices are MSRP.