Konami Moves On Without Kojima, Announces 'Metal Gear Survive'

Even though Metal Gear creator Hideo Kojima and Konami parted ways, the publishing company still holds the rights to the franchise. At Gamescom this week, Konami showed that it’s still moving on with the series with a new title called Metal Gear Survive.

Based on the reveal trailer, the game takes place at the end of Metal Gear Solid V: Ground Zeroes. As Big Boss and Kaz escape the crumbling Mother Base, several of their soldiers are left behind in the wreckage. However, a strange hole in the sky begins to suck in the base along with the remaining soldiers. They are all transported to a new location with the ruins of the old Mother Base in the background. The soldiers, now lost in a strange land, must band together and survive an army of new enemies, which have a human body with a horn-shaped head.

Konami doesn’t have a lot of details yet about the game, but we do know that it centers around four-player online co-op gameplay. This is the first time that fans of the franchise get to see the future of Metal Gear, and we’ll undoubtedly learn more about the game in the coming months. However, based on the relationship between Konami and the Kojima, especially near the end of the famed developer’s time at the company, the company might need to make Metal Gear Survive appealing enough to regain the trust of the series’ fan base.