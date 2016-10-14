Nintendo Looks Into Its Closet Of Game Systems Past

Now that Nintendo has shipped its NES Classic Edition and Famicon Classic Edition consoles, the company decided to look in the closet and break out one of the originals.

The Famicon was Nintendo’s first home game console, which launched the company into millions of homes worldwide. If you are unfamiliar with the Famicon, you probably know it better as the NES. Both the NES and Famicon are functionally identical and played the same games, but each had unique game cartridges and different designs.

Nintendo apparently has several of these consoles in storage, as well as the Disk System add-on that Nintendo only released for the Famicon in Japan.

The company opted to take out one of these consoles and a Disk System add-on to do an unboxing. This gives us a rare look at one of these original 30-year-old-systems new in the box.

Nintendo also had a Disk Writer in storage, which is another device that will be familiar to our readers in Japan. Nintendo used the Disk Write and re-writeable game cartridges to sell and rent games during the life of the NES.

Although video games have come a long way over the last three decades, the NES and Famicon hold a special place in the heart of numerous gamers that grew up with one of these consoles. The NES Classic Edition and Famicon Classic Edition consoles give gamers a chance to relive some of these games, but for some, these devices will never replace the originals.