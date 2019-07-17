Nintendo Switch Getting Revision With Up to 9 Hours Battery Life

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Nintendo today updated its product page for the Nintendo Switch to include a revision of the device with battery life that lasts between 4.5 and 9 hours. The original rated in between 2.5 and 6.5 hours. The price will remain unchanged at $299.99. It's unclear when exactly they'll hit store shelves.

The new device, with the model number HAC-001(-01) will have product serial numbers that begin with "XKW." The existing Switch's model number is HAC-001 with serial numbers starting with "XAW," so that's what to look for when buying a new Switch.

It's not exactly clear how Nintendo hit these new battery heights. It's still listing a custom Nvidia Tegra processor, though have circulated that Nintendo was planning a new one for the Switch. Nvidia, when asked for comment, told me that all questions should pointed to Nintendo.

“We have nothing to announce on this topic," a spokesperson for Nintendo told Tom's Hardware.

On July 10, Nintendo announced the Switch Lite, a handheld-only console that will cost $199.99 when it launches on September 20.

Update: July 17, 1:40 p.m. ET: Updated with comment from Nintendo regarding hardware changes.