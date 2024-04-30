SummerCart64 open source N64 flash cart revealed — turns a regular console into a Nintendo 64DD

The Nintendo 64 has no shortage of flash carts, considering it was released in 1996. However, the recently released SummerCart64 breaks from the rest by being both fully open-source and having hardware that adds 64DD game compatibility to the cartridge. SummerCart64 is the lovechild of Mateusz Faderewski, aka Polprzewodnikowy on GitHub, and it has a dedicated web page with official documentation and purchase links.

Before that, though, let's talk a bit about what's actually on offer here. For example, why should Nintendo 64DD compatibility matter to anybody in 2024? Well, it was truthfully a limited-life add-on with many canceled projects... but what it did get in its Japan-only release was quite ambitious, and foreshadowed console gaming advancements to come.

So, the Nintendo 64DD got 10 exclusive games or expansions to existing games during its brief run in Japan. Thus, Nintendo 64DD hardware is very much the purview of enthusiasts and game preservationists these days— but the open-source SummerCart64 helps make those games more accessible than ever. Now, your regular old Nintendo 64 should be able to play those games on authentic hardware.

That's the other side of flash cartridges and console modding, in general. Very often, this hardware has legitimate reasons to exist beyond simply facilitating piracy. For example, a Wii with a broken disc drive (easy if dropped in use) would be unable to play games at all without modding it to run games stored on USB storage.

The easiest way to get your hands on the SummerCart64 is likely through the Phenom Mod store page. If you already have access to a nice 3D printer, you can print your own shell to save $16, at the time of writing.

So, besides 64DD compatibility (which again, only applies to 10 games), what else makes SummerCart64 so cool? SummerCart64 supports all regions of N64 games with automatic NTSC/PAL switching, and it has seamless integration with PC for homebrew N64 game/app development. It's likely an ideal choice to pair with the likes of Smash Remix and other cutting-edge N64 mods and homebrew. For a 1996 console, the N64 hardware is sure looking lively.