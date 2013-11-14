Trending

Oculus Rift Sex Simulator: It Was Bound to Happen

By

File this one under 'of course.'

This was going to happen eventually, so it's not surprise that it's sooner rather than later. Despite the fact that it's not even commercially available yet, there is already a sex simulator for the Oculus Rift virtual reality headset.

 

According to BuzzFeed, the simulator was rigged up by a developer at an Oculus Rift Game Jam, an event organized by Facebook group VR Japan. It uses a Novint Falcon controller to operate a Tenga masturbation aid. With the machine set up and, er, everything in place, the user just has to don the Oculus Rift headset for a fully immersive virtual experience.

Check the demonstration video below. Content is, broadly speaking, safe for work, but you probably shouldn't watch it at the office.

Check out our latest Oculus Rift HD impressions from AMD's APU13 conference.

33 Comments Comment from the forums
  • the1kingbob 14 November 2013 18:42
    wow.... lmao
    Reply
  • pbrigido 14 November 2013 18:47
    desperate times call for desperate measures I suppose...
    Reply
  • Christopher Shaffer 14 November 2013 18:47
    But does it work with Crossfire?
    Reply
  • MajinCry 14 November 2013 18:51
    I give this my whole support.

    God damn it, give it to me!
    Reply
  • skit75 14 November 2013 18:51
    Only now, will it be popular. With porn on your side, your industry will be in good shape. Just ask any manufacturer who ever made a VCR.
    Reply
  • dextermat 14 November 2013 19:00
    Well that's a good way to get rid of overcomplicated women :P. It only needs to cook, do the laundry and fetch a beer and you got a great seller :P (being ironic of course!)
    Reply
  • alexcle 14 November 2013 19:00
    Is it self-cleaning?
    Reply
  • shaun_shaun 14 November 2013 19:25
    waiting for the full review
    Reply
  • AJSB 14 November 2013 19:27
    I need that s++t !!!
    How much does it costs ?!?

    Of course that it all depends of the quality of the graphics :p

    Yeah, analogy with VCR is correct....so is with DVD....and let's not forget the reasons why The Witcher and Fallout3 were also famous ;)

    I bet this is gonna be a huge success...
    Reply
  • hixbot 14 November 2013 19:46
    I installed the software and put the oculus rift down my pants, it's not working.
    Reply