Scope AR Is Bringing Its Remote AR, WorkLink Apps Together

Scope AR today revealed its plans to bring the Remote AR and WorkLink applications together as one. The company will demonstrate an early build of the new application at Augmented World Expo, and it will roll out the new, as yet unnamed product later this summer.

Scope AR offers two enterprise-level augmented reality applications. The company’s WorkLink software enables hardware manufacturers to create 3D augmented reality repair procedure instructions for on-site service technicians to follow, and Remote AR is remote assistance application that enables service technicians to collaborate in real time with remote product experts who can advise on a repair.

Scope AR said its customers appreciate the features that WorkLink and Remote AR offer, but the company often receives requests to bring WorkLink instruction files into Remote AR so that product experts can better explain repair procedures. Scope AR hasn’t decided on a name for the new product yet, but it plans to release an application that comprises Remote AR’s collaborative features and WorkLink’s AR instruction files.

“The ability for workers to connect in real-time with an expert to get the remote assistance they might need while also having access to rich, animated step-by-step AR instructions in one, unified interface truly has the potential to transform the way people work, while also saving companies valuable time, resources and significant costs,” said Scott Montgomerie, CEO and co-founder of Scope AR, in a prepared statement. “We are pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in AR with products already in use by Fortune 500 companies. With our newly integrated platform, we are thrilled to address a common request we receive and offer our customers an even better AR experience.”

Scope AR isn’t quite ready to roll out its new application, but it is showing a working prototype of the software at the Augmented World Expo this week. We spoke to Montgomerie ahead of the event, and he explained that the new application is still undergoing internal evaluation, though, a select few clients should have their hands on the new product in the coming weeks.

Montgomerie expects to roll out the new application in July. When it arrives, Scope AR will introduce a new licensing model that accounts for the combined applications.