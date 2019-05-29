Thermaltake Announces A700 Aluminum TG ATX Full Tower For Computex

Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2

Thermaltake A700 Aluminum at Computex 2019. Credit: Tom's Hardware

Thermaltake announced this week its latest tempered glass and aluminum case, the A700 Aluminum Tempered Glass Edition, aka A700 Aluminum TG. Boasting CNC machined aluminum panels surrounding the periphery and 5mm-thick tempered glass sides, the case is designed to hold full ATX motherboards, CPU coolers up to 200mm in height, and graphics cards up to 410mm in length.

(Image credit: Thermaltake)

The A700 Aluminum TG supports up to three 140mm top fans, 420mm radiators, and/or two 200mm fan on both the top and front. Most of this ventilation is handled through vented sections at the top and front of the side panels, and all intake locations (top, front, bottom) include dust filters. Two factory installed 140mm fans are included.

Thermaltake A700 Aluminum at Computex 2019. (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Located at the front edge of the top panel, “front panel” ports include two USB 2.0, two USB 3.0, and one USB “Type-C” which we’ll assume is USB 3.1 Gen2 since it’s on a high-end case. Next to those are the expected power button with ring-shaped power LED, HDD activity LED, microphone and headphone jacks, and a reset button.

Thermaltake has much to say about the case’s support for its own liquid cooling gear, but not much to say about availability and pricing: We expect full details following the end of the show.