Thermaltake’s Core W100 And WP100 Are Cases With Plenty Of Spaces

Thermaltake announced two new modular cases called the Core W100 and WP100, along with an add-on chassis called the P100.

Thermaltake’s Core W100 and WP100 cases feature what the company calls a "dismantlable modular design," or "DMD" for short. These cases are aimed at the DIY enthusiasts that want to go so far as to assemble their own chassis by offering fully customizable modular expansion slots and drive cages.

The Core W100 and WP100 are the same case, with the WP100 only differentiating by including an additional modular expansion chassis called the P100, which can be purchased separately and mounted on the top or bottom (or both) of the W100. The P100 can house larger cooling solutions and drive bays, and it can even be used to create dual-system cooling setups.

At the heart of this modular DIY case is the W100 itself, which features removable “3 + 10” drive racks and interchangeable SDD/HDD cage sections.  The chassis is capable of housing more than 20 HDD cages and 10 slots, and it is compatible with the latest XL-ATX, E-ATX, ATX, micro ATX, and mini-ITX motherboards. It can even fit SSI MEB-sized platforms. In addition, there is support for DIY water cooling kits with reservoirs and multiple radiators, and of course, there’s room for multiple closed-loop liquid coolers.

The Core W series cases were made with high-end gaming systems and workstations in mind. By itself, the W100 case can house up to a 420 mm radiator on the front, but it can be expanded to a 600 mm setup with the addition of a P100. With all of that space, a DIY enthusiast could theoretically design and conceive system setup with nearly unlimited configuration possibilities.

The Core WP100 case (the W100 and P100 combined) is available now at Thermaltake’s website for $439. The Core W100 by itself is priced at $329, and the Core P100 pedestal costs $119.

  • lugi20 11 January 2016 15:32
    If these aren't licensed CaseLabs cases, they basically look like copies of CaseLabs cases.
    Reply
  • tiagoluz8 11 January 2016 15:38
    ThermalFAKE is at it again, now copying CaseLabs. LAME!
    Reply
  • CBender 11 January 2016 19:12
    The only reason that this makes me mad is that it is not that difficult to make same but different enough. They have blatantly pillaged the whole business model from case labs. Caselabs probably won't feel a thing because those who were to buy caselabs are not the same people searching for a budget caselabs.

    What I really dislike is the fact that most of the press besides a few bright exceptions treat this in a neutral way.
    Reply
  • norseman4 11 January 2016 21:19
    ThermalFAKE is at it again, now copying CaseLabs. LAME!

    Now copying? What do you mean, now. CL has been a target from the get-go. The CL clone (and the Define R4) from months back started people looking into these amazingly similar designs.
    Reply
  • DookieDraws 11 January 2016 23:25
    I'd have to put some better looking tires and rims on it. :P
    Reply
  • FastRedPonyCar 20 January 2016 16:02
    They ripped off Caselabs bad. I suspect the quality of these will be far inferior to the CL units, thinner metal, etc.

    The only thing that this is going to do is devalue the image of the caselabs units.
    Reply
  • CBender 20 January 2016 17:46
    Do you still own that sweet Mako ;)

    I also thought that, but now i think that at the end Case Labs would only grow. Have you seen the pricing on those cases ? 350$ ???? I really think that the whole thing is going to backfire on TT. I don't think that a lot of those who were to buy (and had the dough to begin with) would try and some couple hundreds of dollars to buy a clearly inferior product.

    What Case Labs should do though, is to partner with some big OEM and deliver a less pricy line of products. You know something is the lines 'designed by Case Labs'.

    The really sad thing is that TT tries to claim not only the design and appearance but also the whole business model. With the innovative you build it yourself :LOL:
    Reply
  • nayrnayr1 21 January 2016 23:41
    This is why I don't like thermaltake all they do is take other companies' designs and claim them for their own. Even if Caselabs has no patents what-so-ever, they should not be copying their designs. It is just wrong.

    At the end of the day, Thermalfake is just a company that is bored and useless, I hope the whole thing backfires and they get a trade ban in all their major markets. It would be funny to see them try to sell the thermalfake stuff in some random county that can't even use it because they still use AT cases.

    If thermaltake had to thermalfake things again, why not some SeaSonic stuff, thermalfake has crap PSUs.
    Reply
  • ThadeusD 22 January 2016 17:14
    People must be really upset by all those restaurants claiming to sell fettucine Alfredo. I mean, they don't even try to pretend that it's just their own version of pasta with cream, butter and cheese sauce! They even call it by the original name!

    It's fakuccinni Alfredo...
    Reply
  • CBender 22 January 2016 18:45
    I don't remember anyone saying that TT should make their cases circular. And even in your analogy it would be something like opening a restaurant with a giant gold M on front.
    Reply