Meet Wraith Ripper, A New Cooler For Threadripper 2

AMD's Threadripper 2 announcement has the enthusiast community excited at the prospect of 32 cores and 64 threads coming to the desktop, but you'll need to top the processor with a capable cooler to bring the rumored 250W TDP under control. AMD told us at Computex that the new Threadripper 2 models will come with the Asetek bracket that provides compatibility with leading AIO watercoolers. But the company has also worked with Cooler Master to develop a new air cooler, Wraith Ripper, specifically for the Threadripper's TR4 socket.
Cooler Master will launch and sell the new air cooler separately. The Wraith Ripper cooler comes resplendent with fully-addressable RGB lighting for the Ryzen Threadripper logo and two LED strips that run down the center of the heatsink.
AMD's first-generation Threadripper came with two active die and two inactive 'dummy' die, but the new model comes with four active die. That will require a bit of extra cooling power, but the Wraith Ripper cooler provides full coverage of the large TR4 socket.
Seven copper heatpipes wick heat up into the hefty fin stack while a concealed 120mm fan in the center of the cooler provides airflow at a relatively tame 39dBA. The top of the housing features four Phillips head screw mounts that attach directly to the four threaded fasteners that mount into the TR4 socket, which eases installation. The cooler is quite heavy, as we would expect from a cooler that can dissipate roughly 250W of thermal output.
Neither AMD nor Cooler Master have released more details, such as pricing, but we're sure that information will pop up when the new coolers come to market during the Threadripper 2 launch in Q3 2018.
https://www.tomshardware.com/news/cooler-master-3d-vapor-chamber,28372.html
One other thing... How would orientation affect operation/performance of their 3D vapor chamber? Would be nice to see tests but I suspect it if was hot shiz we'd see samples in the hands of big reviewers.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Heat_pipe
Here are some comparisons of the MasterAir Maker 8:
https://www.kitguru.net/components/cooling/dominic-moass/cooler-master-masterair-maker-8-review/5/
http://www.hardwarecanucks.com/forum/hardware-canucks-reviews/71601-cooler-master-masterair-maker-8-cooler-review-3.html
https://techreport.com/review/29605/cooler-master-masterair-maker-8-cpu-cooler-reviewed/3
I hope they continue to refine this tech, as I think it's their first and only 3D vapor chamber cooler (something they claim to have patented). I prefer air cooling and see this tech as holding the most potential.
http://www.enertron-inc.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/Things-to-Consider-When-Designing-With-Heat-Pipes.pdf
So, which of those designs most closely reflects CM's implementation of a combined 3D heatpipe vapor chamber whosawhatsit?
Edit: Thanks for the review links. I generally don't visit those sites. These all appear to be tested on open-air beds in the vertical (gravity assist) orientation. I really would like THG to test it both ways to see if this is a "minimal impact" scenario or not. I automatically typed THG. I'm leaving it for nostalgic reasons.
To quote your linked paper:
While heatpipe teardowns are exceptionally rare, I've never heard of PC heatpipes using anything but mesh/braid wicks. This is rather logical, as CPU coolers are mounted in various directions, chief of which is with the heatpipes either horizontal (perpendicular to a vertical motherboard) or vertical but with a complex shape (low-profile downdraft coolers with criss-crossing heatpipes parallel to the motherboard, U-shaped pipes that are both horizontal and vertical, and so on). Then there's the various mounting directions relative to the socket (airflow up/down or front/back). In other words, it would be extremely stupid for a CPU cooler designer to use a type of heatpipe that they know will work poorly in 90% of installations.
Other than that, this cooler looks like it'd be a perfect companion for Noctua's new 120mm fans. CM makes okay fans, sure, but sticking an NF-A12x25 in there would likely make this a truly excellent cooler, both dead silent and with great performance.
So the big question remains: What do we know about their 3D vapor chamber and it's native (integral) heatpipes? It's different from conventional heatpipes, so Cooler Master would have us believe. Has anyone cut their vapor chamber open and poked around? Tested it flat and again on it's side? It's a bit of an unknown and I think it would be nice to at least verify whether it is or is not affected by orientation.