AMD Announces 32-core Threadripper 2, Shows 7nm EPYC CPU
AMD announced that it is launching its second-gen Threadripper processors in Q3 2018. These new models will stretch up to 32 cores and 64 threads and feature the new 12nm Zen+ architecture. The processors also feature many of the same enhancements we've seen on the second-gen Ryzen processors, such as increased single-core frequencies, higher multi-core boost frequencies, and reduced memory latency.
AMD's Threadripper processors have a distributed MCM (Multi-Chip Module) design that connects multiple eight-core packages via the Infinity Fabric. Instead of the two active Zeppelin die we found with the original first-gen Threadripper models, the new lineup wields four total active die. AMD will also have 24-core second-gen Threadripper models, but hasn't specified how many models the new family will have or their core counts. AMD also hasn't provided pricing specifics yet.
AMD has a new wave of X399 refresh motherboards coming to market now, but the new Threadripper processors are also backwards compatible with existing X399 motherboards.We've been told that many existing X399 motherboards may struggle with the increased power consumption of the newer models, so VRM-imposed throttling could become an issue..
We've already seen several new X399 motherboards here at the show, like the new MSI X399 MEG Creation that we spotted earlier this week. This motherboard comes with a beefy power delivery subsystem to accommodate the higher TDP rating of the second-gen Threadripper processors, which we've heard can stretch up to 250W. Head over to our article for deeper coverage.
Intel isn't going to cede the core count leadership position to AMD without a fight, though. The company demoed a new 28-core desktop CPU yesterday during its keynote. Intel demoed the processor at 5.0 GHz, but after further inspection, we found that the company used a chilled water cooler to accomplish the feat. In either case, Intel's new lineup of HEDT processor should find the two companies trading blows yet again this year. If history is any indication, AMD should have the pricing advantage.
Lisa Su also displayed a 7nm EPYC processor, which is coming to market this year, and the world's first 7nm Radeon Instinct Vega GPU with 32GB of HBM2, but those leading models are destined for the data center. AMD says that 7nm gaming GPUs will follow early next year.
We have meetings scheduled with AMD executives in the coming minutes, so we will update this article as we learn more.
May the core count war begin!
Please stop calling it "desktop". There's really nothing desktop about it - not the socket, memory, TDP, or motherboard. It's not even a Xeon W (Workstation) chip.
It's a server chip that they simply overclocked and might choose to market to desktop users with a high tolerance for large electricity bills. The price of these systems will likely be "server-grade", as well.
A 7nm EPYC processor coming to market this year?
7nm gaming GPUs early next year?
This is huge, but I guess Intel and Nvidia will make sure that the press reports it as totally insignificant.
The real problem with the FX series was the lack of performance to justify the increased TDP. Shouldn't be a problem with ThreadRipper 2... aside from its TDP likely exceeding many TR4 motherboards' VRM comfort zone so people will need to upgrade their motherboards despite TR2 being otherwise technically compatible.
Or its an expo where companies release new products all the time and was planned months in advanced with or without the knowledge that AMD was also launching a 32core CPU.
Looks like its going to be 3GHz with a boost of 3.4GHz although that's, per the article I read, a WIP which means they are not 100% on stock clock rates.
Intel only needed the cooling for the overclock which makes a ton of sense. 5GHz on 28 cores is a lot of power. 5GHz on 32 cores would also be a ton of power and need a lot of cooling. Hell I wonder what it will need stock with a 250W TDP.
Everything I have read about the 7nm is it is closer to what Intels 10nm should be and I will believe it when I see it. I don't see how anyone else wouldn't have issues with smaller processes if Intel is.
To be fair on nVidia AMD hasn't really shown a lot of competition in the past few years. Vega isn't much of a threat to them, especially with the price gouging thanks to miners, and their next GPU will extend that lead which will be announced this year in a few months. Their "7nm" GPU better be more like Zen and close that gap a lot.
It doesn't make any sense to show a 28-core processor at 5 GHz because no one will use it that way. It's a totally ludicrous way of showing a Cinebench record. I don't think anyone would work on a workstation which needs a water chiller for the kind of performance that was advertised.
Maybe because Intel isn't a god and sometimes can fail. It has happened once (Pentium4 vs Ahtlon64).
A 7nm Vega will be twice as efficient as current Vega. The problem with Vega for most gamers was it performance/watt ratio. It doesn't matter whether Nvidia keeps the performance lead or not. Making attractive mainstream cards is AMD's goal. Making attractive mainstream CPUs has worked pretty well for them.
Actually not so much. At least according to AMD's HW VP, Jim Anderson in his interview with PCWorld. When discussing first wave X399 boards he said the vast majority would be able to handle TR2 at stock clocks, absolutely fine & dandy (assuming one's VRM cooling is able to properly keep the mosfets cool) as most of the 2017 X399 boards shipped with overkill VCore power delivery for the 1st Gen TR SKU's. This means that the potential power delivery issues with most 1st Gen X399 boards & TR2 will largely be isolated to overclock attempts & insufficient airflow/cooling, not a lack of possible output amperage.
Namely, if you want to be able to notably overclock these new high core count SKU's via an an all-core multipler or use of very aggressive PBO parameters and you don't already have a top end 1st Gen X399 board; upgrading might very well be wise. If you plan to run totally stock & have a decent board though, you should most likely be fine.
This might be a credible explanation if Intel didn't pull that sketchy OC trick with the hidden water chiller and not tell anybody until it was exposed afterwards.
I don't recall a time Intel has done something this sketchy, in a public demo. I think it's a new low, for them, possibly hinting at the pressure they're under from their ongoing 10 nm delays.
Which tells me they never intended to produce enough 12nm Epyc chips to make it worthwhile to design Threadripper 2 around it. Also that means a 7nm Threadripper 3 is probably going to be released before a 7nm Ryzen 3 (which will be the one AMD actually wants you to call Ryzen 2). That, or a lower-end version of Epyc with only 2 active dies.
Either way, AMD is going to find some way to re-purpose faulty Epic chips.
THUNDERDOME!
For applications the penalties on latencies are pretty insignificant vs games. in which case this is not your cpu a 12nm based 16core 2 die with no latency penalties TR2 should be the one.
I don't disagree that its pointless. Interesting to see 5GHz on 28 cores and not even using LN2. It, and Toms recent delidding review, make me wonder if Intel moved back to solder for the IHS if they would get better stock clocks.
I never stated Intel was a god. However being a solo company that developed new process tech is impressive to me and a bad uArch is not the same as a process tech. Pentium 4 was bad due to the uArch much like Bulldozer.
Also never believe claims by the company. Hell I don't even believe Intel with their claims as those claims might be in only certain scenarios.
Maybe, maybe not. Honestly we can assume all day. I always assume that companies plan a lot in advanced. It is really hard to think that Intel would be able to come up with this last minute much like I don't think the 6 core CPUs were last minute but rather planned. This isn't simplistic stuff. Overclocking 28 cores takes a lot of time to work and tweak it with that many cores.
This 32 core is impressive, although I still find it ironic that its using MCM which Intel got a lot of crap for with Core 2 Quad. Its good to see AMD finally competing. My hope is for more from both sides. We really don't want AMD to become Intel and if Intel doesn't compete well enough they will.