Intel's 28-Core 5GHz Processor And Test System Breaks Cover (Updated)
We tracked down Intel's demo system at the show to get a closer look at the new motherboard and system that supports the company's 28-core processor. We found that the company tested the processor with a hefty overclock that required a massive water chiller.
Intel's Computex presentation surprisingly included the overclocked 28-core processor at an impressive 5.0 GHz, but as per usual for a tradeshow demo, the company didn't share many details. AMD released a new 32-core Threadripper 2 model here at Computex, and Intel's announcement that it will ship a 28-core model this year was clearly designed to steal some of AMD's thunder before its announcement. The center of the motherboard is dominated by the massive 3,647-pin LGA3647 socket, which is flanked by six DIMM slots on each side. These memory slots feed the six-core memory controller onboard the chip, which is largely thought to be a $10,000 Xeon Platinum Scalable 8180 server processor with an unlocked multiplier. The board has four eight-pin EPS power connectors. The processor requires a 1000W power supply to feed adequate power for overclocking.
The motherboard features a 32-phase power delivery subsystem. A massive finned heatsink with four fans cools the VRMs.
Intel's demo didn't tell the full story. Many in the press mistakenly assumed the new processor runs at 5.0 GHz at stock settings, but we carefully analyzed video from the event and spotted a few obvious signs that the processor was overclocked. Intel was apparently running some sort of closed-loop cooling that required insulating material around the tubing. This turns out to be a water chiller hidden under the table. As expected, all of the components are properly shielded to avoid excess condensation from the chilled liquid.
The one-horsepower Hailea HC-1000B is a beefy water chiller that can dissipate tremendous amounts of waste heat, but it also requires more than 1,000W for operation. We were originally going to witness the demo first hand, but there wasn't enough power handy to run both the chiller and the system simultaneously.
Intel's new 28-core processor is likely similar to the Xeon Platinum 8180. This processor lands with a $10,000 MSRP for data center users, and given its target market, it doesn't come with an unlocked multiplier. Releasing an enterprise model with an unlocked multiplier to the general market is a tricky proposition for Intel, as data center and high performance computing users will jump on the unlocked models, thus plundering sales of high-margin Xeon models. As such, we can expect Intel will charge a hefty premium for its new 28-core models and employ some type of defeaturing, such as removing AVX-512, ECC, and multi-socket support to discourage the practice.
Intel processors have much higher frequency headroom than AMD's processors, both at stock settings and after overclocking. The 5.0 GHz overclock makes Intel's new processor all the more impressive compared to AMD's relatively tame clock speeds. Intel's large monolithic die also features a cohesive mesh interconnect, while AMD's Threadripper processors have a distributed MCM design that connects multiple die via the Infinity Fabric. AMD's implementation can suffer from reduced performance in games and some applications, although the company does offer several parameters that users can tweak to reduce the impact. In either case, Intel's enthusiast-class processors generally lead competing AMD models in lightly threaded games and applications. Adding more multi-threaded heft with 28-core models will help Intel address one of its remaining weaknesses compared to Threadripper processors, but pricing will be a problem.
In the end, the incredible requirements for overclocking the 28-core processor, which requires hefty power and cooling accomodations, make it clear that most enthusiasts won't be pushing the limits of Intel's 28-core processor any time soon.
That, my friend, is some serious wishful thinking. The current 18-core model is already at $2000, and the enterprise variant of this is ~$10000. Selling the same product (even with ECC or some PCIe lanes removed) at 1/5th of the price? Yeah, that's not going to happen.
My guess: around ~$3500. Remember, chips like these are mainly for the "never even looks at the price tag" crowd.
Also: has nobody noticed that utterly insane VRM setup? I think I counted 28 phases (or 14 doubled, I suppose, which is mostly the same thing). Holy utter ****. No wonder, really, as this thing was likely pulling 800W through the CPU cores alone (CFL at 5-5.1GHz is around 160-200W - subtract ~10W for the uncore and divide by 6, and you have 25-30W per core). But still: wow. Wonder how many current cases the motherboards for these things will actually fit into.
Not at all impressive when..
"there wasn't enough power handy to run both the chiller and the system simultaneously."
This setup needs more Than 20 amps to run? Ha, hah hah, *amused chortle*.
Intel is in full panic right now to do this as their response to a processor that will cost less (I'm guessing 1/4 the price of this chip if not less), will use less power (maybe 400 watts full load), and "somehow" manages to provide comparable performance.
The only reason to buy Intel hedt right now is you flat do not have space and must have as much performance as possible in that limited space.
AnandTech got some hands-on time with the PC and the chiller. Apparently the chiller requires 9.6A alone, with a cooling capability of ~1.7KW. Alongside that, we can expect a single ~5GHz CFL core to consume ~25-30W. Times 28, that's 700-840 for the CPU cores alone. Then there are VRM losses, which even given the silly 28-phase VRM on the test board would be significant at that kind of power (even at 95% efficiency that's another 35-42W). Then there's the CPU Uncore (negligible at this wattage, but still). and 6-channel memory (looks like the build was fully populated with 12 DIMMs) which should account for a decent amount of power again. And whatever GPU and so on they had in there, motherboard power, and PSU losses. And probably a hefty water pump, if the chiller wasn't running while the demo was done.
AMD, on the other hand, showed a consumer-ready product that is functional with air cooling, and will be released this fall.
Some people don't want to admit that the company with an 89% marketshare is in trouble. This show proves them wrong. Intel is going to have a rough 2018, and an even rougher 2019.
Intel's PR is complete nonsense. Basic math on how a 7980XE behaves proves there's no way such a thing could function with normal ambient-based cooling, so for consumers it's completely irrelevant, yet tech headlines all over the place are reporting it as if it's a genuine 28c 5GHz part. This article is guilty of the same misguided implication in its wording. This is an oc'd sub-ambient cooled part and should be reported as such.
Price what right? There's no product to price. This was a sub-ambiently cooled oc'd tech demo, nothing more. Big whoop, yet people are falling for it left, right and centre.
We had months of hue & cry over previous Intel PR nonsense with security flaws, spin over KL-X, chipset change lockouts, etc., have people learned nothing? If it sounds too good to be true (well duh) then it probably is. A few seconds of math on the power draw of a 7980XE would show there's no way Intel can ship a 5GHz 28c SL-X part, it's just deceptive PR designed to take the spotlight away from AMD.
Prolly see a resurgence of dumb postings like 'how can I make this work with my refrigerator loop?'
Kudos to Intel for finally getting off its collective duff and beating Amd in every department tjis time, but I think they got a few wins backwards, like price for one. The better cpu should be cheaper than the competition, not priced out of anybody but NASA's pocketbook range.
You should read the article before commenting. We were the first to report that Intel used some type of sub-ambient cooling --
https://www.tomshardware.com/news/intel-cpu-28-core-5-ghz,37201.html
Tom's and AT were also the first to track down the demo system and the water chiller, which is outlined in this article.