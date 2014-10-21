Toshiba Launching New 4-in-1 Convertible Laptop This Month

Toshiba introduced a four-in-one convertible laptop sporting a two-axis hinge that can rotate 360 degrees, allowing customers to use the device in four orientations: Laptop, Tablet, Presentation and Audience. Called the Satellite Radius 11, this new convertible laptop will be made available on October 26 with a starting price of a mere $329.99.

The laptop will have an 11.6-inch HD TruBrite touchscreen with a built-in HD webcam. This combo will be backed by an Intel Celeron or Intel Pentium processor, depending on the model, as well as up to 4 GB of RAM. Configurations will also consist of a 32 GB SSD or a 500 GB hard drive. Windows 8.1 will be the operating system of choice.

The short list of specs also shows that the convertible laptop will include one USB 3.0 port, one USB 2.0 port, one HDMI output port and an SD card slot. The company says the laptop will weigh less than three pounds and will come with a full-size keyboard with contoured raised tile keys. This laptop will also sport a fanless design that's highlighted by a patterned light gold finish.

"We expect Satellite Radius 11 to make the grade with consumers and students looking for a highly-portable PC that gives them a bit more flexibility than a traditional clamshell laptop without cutting corners," said Philip Osako, senior director of product marketing, Toshiba America Information Systems, Inc., Digital Products Division.

The upcoming 11.6-inch Satellite Radius model joins the 15.6-inch model that's already offered on Toshiba's website. This Satellite Radius model includes an Intel Core i5-4210U processor, 12 GB of DDR3L memory, a 1 TB 5200 RPM hard drive, an LED backlit keyboard, and Intel-based Wireless AC and Bluetooth 4.0 connectivity.

Like the 11.6-inch model, the 15.6-inch version includes the same two-axis hinge for using the laptop in four modes. Other features include an IPS Full HD screen, an HDMI port that can output 4K Ultra HD, and an HD webcam with dual microphones.

As for the cheaper 11.6-inch model, this version would be a great holiday gift for students looking for something inexpensive and versatile. Pricing will depend on the configuration, which starts at $329.99. The laptop will be made available at major retailers, online retailers and Toshiba's own marketplace next week.

