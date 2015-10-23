'Total War: Warhammer' Set For April 28 Release; Pre-Order Bundles Revealed

After the unveiling of the E3 demo in July and the flurry of trailers that followed, Creative Assembly has a release date for Total War: Warhammer: April 28, 2016.

As with any game before its release, this will also include the usual batch of pre-order incentives. At the basic level, early customers will receive the Chaos Warriors race pack, the game's first batch of downloadable content. The new, terrifying race also includes three Legendary Lords to command your armies.

If you're willing to cough up a bit more cash, there are two more bundles available for purchase. The Limited Edition package includes a metallic case for the physical disc and a strategy guide. The price for this mid-tier edition is still unknown.

Then there's the high-tier edition, appropriately called The High King. In addition to the Chaos Warriors DLC and the content of the Limited Edition bundle, it contains a canvas map of the in-game world and an art book. It also includes a few interesting collectibles as well such as a Grudge Ring, a metallic ring with a rotating inside band that also acts as a die for tabletop sessions.

There's also the Slayer's Whetstone Pendant, which has the Master Rune of Spite etched onto what the company says is actual whetstone. To top it all off, there's a Dwarven drinking horn with an accompanying stand, so you can drink your choice of beverage in style while defeating the enemy. All of this comes in a box that mimics the Dwarven-style of craftsmanship.

The High King bundle will cost you £99.99 before shipping. For North American customers, the price range is around $153. With its high price and offerings, it will be produced in a very limited run, so if you're a big fan of Warhammer, act fast.

