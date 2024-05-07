MinisForum AtomMan X7 Ti touchscreen mini PC comes packing an Intel Core Ultra 9 185H

Mini PC specialist Minisforum has launched a new device, claiming several firsts. The new AtomMan X7 Ti becomes the first in the firm's AtomMan line, described as a high-end cutting-edge marque by Minisforum. It is also claimed to be the “first Intel Ultra 9 AI Mini PC with a 4-inch Touchscreen.” With the rising popularity of extra screens in PCs, integrating one into a compact desktop might be a popular idea.

Starting from the outside, we see that the AtomMan X7 Ti would be a conventional-looking NUC-alike apart from two things. Firstly, it features a 4-inch 480p touch display which covers a fair portion of the top panel. Secondly, it comes with a neat stand that angles the display panel into an easy glanceable view. Furthermore, Minisforum has followed some logic by situating a 1080p Windows Hello compatible webcam and dual mics above the touchscreen, appealing to video conferencing fans.

While we are considering external features, let’s look at the ports. Despite its compact size (145 x 145 x 49mm), the AtomMan X7 Ti features a decent quantity and selection of ports, as follows: RJ45 5G Ethernet Port ×2, DP 2.0, HDMI 2.1, OCulink Port (up to 64Gbps), USB4 ×2, USB3.2 Gen2 Type-A ×2, USB3.2 Gen1 Type-A, USB2.0, a 3.5mm Combo Jack, SD Card slot, and a Power Button with an embedded fingerprint reader. Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 complement the dual Ethernet ports. It must also be noted that the mix of dedicated monitor and USB4 ports means you can connect up to four external displays to this machine.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Minisforum) (Image credit: Minisforum) (Image credit: Minisforum)

Moving inside, the star of the show is the new Intel Core Ultra 9 processor 185H with a 16C/22T CPU running at up to 5.1 GHz, and onboard Arc GPU with eight Xe cores running at up to 2.35 GHz. This Meteor Lake chip is cooled by the new Cold Wave cooling system featuring a large diameter fan, 3 copper heatpipes, and a phase-change module.

Upgrading the AtomMan X7 Ti PC’s RAM and storage isn’t going to be too tricky. It uses standard DDR5-5600 SO-DIMMs, up to a max of 64GB. There are also two M.2 2280 PCIe 4.0 SSD slots, and the aforementioned wireless functionality comes courtesy of a socketed Intel BE200 card, so it can be changed for repair or upgrade.

We don’t have pricing for the AtomMan X7 Ti. Minisforum says it will go on pre-sale from May 20, so we expect to hear more about pricing and shipping RAM/storage configurations at that time. Those particularly interested in this product can sign up for an email about it and get a $30 coupon from Minisforum.

We caught a first glimpse of the AtomMan X7 Ti at CES 2024 when it was showcased with other interesting new computers like the Minisforum HX200G, Mini Workstation MS-01, and the V3 tablet.