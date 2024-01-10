Minisforum showcases its first Intel Core Ultra mini PC, and also unveils AMD RX 7600M XT mini PC

Minisforum has unveiled several new mini PCs, including its first Intel Core Ultra powered device, and the first with a discrete AMD Radeon RX 7600M XT GPU. At CES 2024 in Las Vegas it is also showcasing its recently revealed V3 AMD 2-in-1 tablet, MoDT motherboards, and Mini Workstation MS-01 designs.

The new Minisforum UH185 Ultra is touted as the firm’s flagship product for 2024. No prizes for guessing what processor lies within this mini PC – of course, it is the Intel Core Ultra 9 185H. This 16C / 22T processor boosts to up to 5.1 GHz on a 45W power budget and features an integrated Arc GPU with eight Xe cores running at up to 2.35 GHz. It is the best of the current Meteor Lake crop that is also starting to arrive in top-end laptops at CES 2024, as well as the best Asus ROG NUC configuration.

Another feature of the Minisforum UH185 Ultra that immediately grabs your attention is its integrated touch screen with an FHD webcam sitting just above it. The included stand can angle the screen and camera to be useful for video conferencing, use as an interactive system monitor, or for purely cosmetic projects.

Some other specs of the Minisforum UH185 Ultra worth mentioning are its dual 5G RJ45 network ports, and dual USB4 interfaces supporting DP and Thunderbolt bridge. For expansion, users can configure up to 96GB of RAM via dual DDR5-5600 SODIMM slots, and there are dual M.2 PCIe4.0 x4 SSD slots and an SD card slot.

The Minisforum UH185 Ultra is also branded as an AI PC, with its built-in NPU. Sadly, at the time of writing, we don’t have information to share about this device’s pricing or availability.

Minisforum has at last delivered a significant upgrade to its HX series mini PCs which sport discrete graphics and are thus of particular interest to those wanting a small form factor PC with a little more gaming potential. The new Minisforum HX200G pairs the undeniable charms of the AMD Ryzen R9 7945HX ‘Dragon Range’ processor with 16C / 32 T and boosting up to 5.4 GHz, with a Radeon RX 7600M XT discrete graphics chip and its 32CU RDNA3 compute units. That mobile RDNA 3 GPU is supposed to deliver performance on a par with or better than an RTX 3060 desktop card. Previously HX mini PC iterations maxed out with an RX 6600M.

Other features of the Minisforum HX200G include its M.2 2280 PCIe 5.0 SSD support and some pretty big claims regarding cooling performance. According to Minisforum, this powerful new mini PC “boasts the most robust cooling, lowest noise, and maximum performance release among discrete graphics Mini PCs.” It qualifies its statement by describing the cooling system which features employing a “CPU+GPU dual-liquid gold cooling system,” a 4-fan design cooling up to 120W in performance mode, and a max noise level below 45dB. Of course, such claims need independent testing.

Like the UH185 Ultra mini PC, detailed above, we don’t have availability or pricing for the Minisforum HX200G as yet. The tech specs are quite thin on the ground too, but hopefully, these things will be fleshed out in due course.

Other products Minisforum is seeking to promote at CES 2024 (Booth 2203 – 3305 Westgate) include its interesting first tablet hybrid PC, the V3 2-in-1. We have covered this device previously, but it is still a pre-release product packing an AMD Ryzen 8000 ‘Hawk Point’ APU and isn’t expected to become available to the public until the end of March. The firm is also showcasing the AR900i MoDT motherboard, the EM780 pocket Mini PC (0.25 liters), the UM780 XTX mini PC, and the Mini Workstation MS-01.