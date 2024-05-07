Asus accidentally outs 14 AMD Ryzen 8050-series laptops based on Zen 5 architecture

Asus has accidentally released the list of ROG-branded laptops based on next-generation AMD Ryzen 8050-series 'Strix Point' processors featuring the Zen 5 microarchitecture. As it turns out, Asus preps 14 laptops featuring Ryzen 8050-series 'Strix Point' CPUs and Nvidia GeForce RTX 40-series graphics.

The list of AMD's Ryzen 8050-series 'Strix Point'-based laptops from Asus includes 14 machines that will ship with the company's ROG 240W compact plug adapter. The list of machines shipping with this power brick includes such Zen 4 and Zen 5-based systems as GA605WV, GA605WU, GA605WI, GA403UV, GA403UU, GA403UI, FA608WV, FA608WU, FA608WI, FA401WV, FA401WU, FA401WI, FA401UV, FA401UU, FA401UI, M7606WV, M7606WU, HN7306WV, HN7306WU, and HN7306WI.

According to the Asus naming scheme published by IT Home, the letter W (following the numbers in the product code) represents AMD's next-generation Ryzen 8050-series 'Strix Point' mobile processor, and U stands for AMD's current-generation Ryzen 8040-series 'Hawk Point' processor. The second letters U, V, and I represent discrete graphics processors: Nvidia's GeForce RTX 4050, RTX 4060, and RTX 4070, respectively.

Asustek's Ryzen 8050-series 'Strix Point' processors will be used for high-end gaming ROG Magic 16 Air AMD Edition, TUF Gaming A14, and TUF Gaming A16. In addition, the company is prepping Create ProArt P16 and Create ProArt X13 machines for creative professionals. All of these machines can be equipped with Nvidia's GeForce RTX 4050, RTX 4060, or RTX 4070 GPUs.

AMD's upcoming Ryzen 8050-series processors, expected to launch later this year, will include codenamed Strix Point and Strix Point Halo products. The Strix Point Halo is expected to rely on the Zen 5 microarchitecture along with a high-performance RDNA 3.5 GPU. In contrast, the standard Strix Point model will likely incorporate Zen 5 and Zen 5c cores, totaling 12 cores, and will feature a less powerful RDNA 3.5 GPU. Additionally, all Ryzen 8050-series APUs are projected to feature an XDNA 2-based AI engine.

Speculation suggests that the Strix Point Halo will have a different architectural design than its standard counterpart. The standard Strix Point could have a monolithic design, while the Halo version might adopt a chiplet structure. However, no concrete evidence exists to confirm or deny this rumor.