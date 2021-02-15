Ryzen 7 Pro 5750G Desktop APU Spotted At 4.8 GHz, High Memory Clocks

A Chinese overclocker has received what is believed to be the Ryzen 5750G Pro (due to TSME encryption) and revealed its impressive overclocking capabilities.

Specs-wise, this chip appears to be a Zen 3 APU with 8 cores and 16 threads, with presumably a Vega integrated graphics chip with equal performance to that of AMD's Zen 3 mobile APUs. So expect this chip to perform similar to a Ryzen 7 5800X with integrated graphics.

(Image credit: Tieba.Baidu)

But the best part about the chip is its crazy overclocking potential. The overclocker managed to crank the APU all the way to 4.8 GHz on all cores and hit a memory clock of 4133 MHz, which we've never seen before (even on AMD's flagship Ryzen 9 5950X) in 1:1 mode.

However, he used very high voltages, with 1.47v for the CPU core voltage and an SoC voltage of 1.2v. The core voltage, in particular, could be dangerously high for multi-threaded workloads, or at least high enough that we wouldn't recommend running it for a daily driver.

(Image credit: Tieba.Baidu)

He also ran the CPU-Z benchmark on the Ryzen 7 5750G and compared it to Intel's Core i9-9900KF. The AMD APU scored 660.8 points in the single-threaded test, and 6897.8 points in the multi-threaded portion. Compared to the 9900KF, the 5750G is 27% faster in multi-threaded performance and 21% faster in single-threaded performance. That isn't too surprising given the 9900KF's age.

The 2069 MHz FCLK frequency is exciting; the best Zen 3 parts already struggle to hit (but it's doable) 2000 MHz, so seeing an APU break that barrier is quite impressive.

Unfortunately, we still don't know if AMD will release another eight-core APU into the wild that won't be exclusive to OEM builders. We've heard reports that a 5700G might be on its way at some point, but nothing is certain, especially during this major PC part shortage where AMD can't even keep its current 5000-series chips in stock.