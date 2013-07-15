Nine Big Air Coolers For Intel's Haswell CPUs, Reviewed

Ashura Installation
As with most coolers that employ standoffs, the Ashura uses insulated washers to prevent motherboard scratches and shorts. Those washers aren’t attached to the standoffs, however, and must be positioned over the holes first (bottom-left of photo below).
The standoffs (bottom-right of photo above) screw into corresponding holes in the under-motherboard support plate and are topped with mounting brackets (top of photo). Screws (top-right) hold the mounting bracket in place.
A cross brace installs over the Ashura’s base, screwing to the mounting brackets to hold the base tightly against the CPU.
The fan can be clipped onto the heat sink at various heights above the motherboard, providing either added DIMM clearance or added airflow under the fins, which can reduce a motheboard’s voltage regulator temperature.
