Nine Big Air Coolers For Intel's Haswell CPUs, Reviewed

Xigmatek Dark Knight-Series Night Hawk Frostbourne Edition

If you like Xigmatek’s latest cooler, we wish you the best of luck finding it. After all, the company isn't big on model names, and online vendors are labeling this cooler by various versions of its extra-long name. What we have here today isn’t a failure to communicate, but instead a limited-edition white version of its Dark Knight II.

Xigmatek favors direct contact between its heat pipes and the CPU's heat spreader. It uses three fat pipes to achieve good coverage across the Haswell-based CPU's fairly small spreader. Its sanded finish is far smoother than it appears, and fills nicely with the tiny particles of silver-based thermal compounds.

A universal plastic support plate rotates into various positions to line up with Intel’s three LGA bolt patterns (775, 1150/1155/1156, 1366), and flips over to replace AMD’s four-bolt rectangular retainer. The wide tabs of this design work with most motherboards, though we’ve seen exceptions.