Nine Big Air Coolers For Intel's Haswell CPUs, Reviewed

Xigmatek Dark Knight-Series Night Hawk Frostbourne Edition
If you like Xigmatek’s latest cooler, we wish you the best of luck finding it. After all, the company isn't big on model names, and online vendors are labeling this cooler by various versions of its extra-long name. What we have here today isn’t a failure to communicate, but instead a limited-edition white version of its Dark Knight II.
Xigmatek favors direct contact between its heat pipes and the CPU's heat spreader. It uses three fat pipes to achieve good coverage across the Haswell-based CPU's fairly small spreader. Its sanded finish is far smoother than it appears, and fills nicely with the tiny particles of silver-based thermal compounds.
A universal plastic support plate rotates into various positions to line up with Intel’s three LGA bolt patterns (775, 1150/1155/1156, 1366), and flips over to replace AMD’s four-bolt rectangular retainer. The wide tabs of this design work with most motherboards, though we’ve seen exceptions.
Haswell= 10% more power for 10% more energy and 10% less headroom. Oh and it costs more...
Man I hope AMD can whip them back into shape with Steam Roller...
Since Noctua chose not to feature the NH-D14 this time, you might want to look at its closest competitor. The article links a comparison of Phanteks TCP14E and NH-D14. Since Phanteks chose to keep its big cooler in the running but Noctua chose otherwise, this was the closest "frame of reference" available.
I can't even fathom why you would repeat the first post without regard to any response. And speaking of a response, please read above.
To say compare it's performance with the Plantek's performance is lame. Use some common sense when you do these reviews.