Nine Big Air Coolers For Intel's Haswell CPUs, Reviewed

Night Hawk Installation

A fiber washer (bottom of photo below) prevents standoffs (right of photo) from scratching your motherboard as they're screwed into the support plate beneath the board. Mounting brackets top the standoffs and are secured with nuts (top of photo).

Chrome-plated spacers prevent the final set of mounting nuts from gouging an aluminum cross brace. The nuts are cross cut to support both flat-head and Phillips screwdrivers, in addition to an included wrench, and squeeze the base of the cooler tightly against the top of the CPU.

Rubber rivets secure the Night Hawk’s fan to heat sink fins, while preventing the transmission of vibrations.