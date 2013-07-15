Nine Big Air Coolers For Intel's Haswell CPUs, Reviewed

Night Hawk Installation
A fiber washer (bottom of photo below) prevents standoffs (right of photo) from scratching your motherboard as they're screwed into the support plate beneath the board. Mounting brackets top the standoffs and are secured with nuts (top of photo).
Chrome-plated spacers prevent the final set of mounting nuts from gouging an aluminum cross brace. The nuts are cross cut to support both flat-head and Phillips screwdrivers, in addition to an included wrench, and squeeze the base of the cooler tightly against the top of the CPU.
Rubber rivets secure the Night Hawk’s fan to heat sink fins, while preventing the transmission of vibrations.
Haswell= 10% more power for 10% more energy and 10% less headroom. Oh and it costs more...
Man I hope AMD can whip them back into shape with Steam Roller...
Since Noctua chose not to feature the NH-D14 this time, you might want to look at its closest competitor. The article links a comparison of Phanteks TCP14E and NH-D14. Since Phanteks chose to keep its big cooler in the running but Noctua chose otherwise, this was the closest "frame of reference" available.
I can't even fathom why you would repeat the first post without regard to any response. And speaking of a response, please read above.
To say compare it's performance with the Plantek's performance is lame. Use some common sense when you do these reviews.