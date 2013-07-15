Nine Big Air Coolers For Intel's Haswell CPUs, Reviewed

Assassin Installation

After positioning mounting screws on the cooler support plate (as shown on the previous page), the screws are inserted through motherboard holes (front-left in photo below), topped with plastic spacers (rear-left), topped again with mounting brackets (right), and then secured with nuts (right-rear).

A cross brace secures the Assassin cooler’s base to mounting brackets, using factory-installed spring-loaded screws to assure proper contact pressure.

The Assassin includes enough clips to install three fans and, unlike many competing products, the middle fan can be clipped to both radiators. Doing this reduces flex between the radiators.