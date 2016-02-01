Best Smartphones

Our Best Picks
There are many factors to consider when choosing a smartphone: size, performance, features, software, price. Our comprehensive reviews give you the knowledge and data to make informed decisions, but if you do not have the time to read our smartphone novellas, or feel overwhelmed by all the charts and numbers, we also give you a shortcut. Every month, we publish our top picks in several different categories and tell you what makes these particular phones stand out.
While we could categorize phones based on ecosystem (Apple, Google, Microsoft) or screen size, we decided to differentiate based on price, with one exception. Our recommendations cover three different price tiers: Low-End (less than $200), Mid-Range ($200 - $500), and Flagship (more than $500). We also include a separate Phablet category for phones that make the best use of their larger screens.
To gain a better understanding of how we evaluate display, audio, camera, system, gaming, and battery performance, please read How We Test Smartphones And Tablets.
About Our Recommendations
- We only recommend smartphones we’ve actually tested.
- We only review phones for sale in the North American market.
- Our recommendations are based on data that we’ve collected and our own subjective experiences. We recognize that our readers are diverse, however, with different needs, preferences, and opinions, so our best picks may not be the best for you.
- The list is based on full retail U.S. prices from online retailers. We do not list carrier subsidized prices, because it’s not fair to phones that are only offered unlocked at full price (Also, why should we have to sign a two-year contract just to buy a computer?).
- The prices are for new phones only, not used or open-box.
- Prices and availability change on a daily basis, but the embedded green links provide real-time pricing.
Hoping one day smartphones will have modular ram for upgrading, like SD cards.