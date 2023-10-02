BenQ's Flagship 4K HDR Projector Tempts Gamers With Promises of 150-Inch Images

BenQ has launched a new flagship 4K HDR gaming projector to its X-series. The new BenQ X3100i can project gamescapes up to 150-inches and boasts impressive specs. As well as 4K and HDR support, the 4LED high-brightness projection system is claimed to reproduce 100% of the DCI-P3 color space. Gaming modes, high performance, built-in Google Android TV, and 7.1-channel and Dolby Atmos audio add further appeal to this US$2,399 projector.

As you might expect, Image quality is at the forefront of the projector's design, with HDR tone mapping and SSI Dynamic Black technology. Moreover, a 4LED array delivers “high brightness, vibrant hues, and 100% of the DCI-P3 color space,” according to the projector maker. Specifically, the 4LED system is said to provide 3300 ANSI lumens of brightness.

The tailored gaming abilities of the BenQ X3100i are central to its appeal. It has a selection of game modes users can switch between (RPG, SPG, FPS, and RCG), as well as an Auto mode for consoles. Another of the modes mentioned is BenQ’s version of the popular FPS crosshair, which some find helpful for targeting clarity in shooters.

(Image credit: BenQ)

Another important thing for gamers is that BenQ has put effort into making sure gamers don’t feel that projector gaming is a lower-performance experience than using a modern monitor. Games projected at 1080p can run at 240 Hz and 4 ms low latency. However, cranking up the detail to 4K means 60 Hz max refresh rate and 16 ms latency.

BenQ also highlights its CinematicSound for increasing gaming immersion. It says that its “dedicated Bongiovi DPS enhances audio dynamically to craft a 3D audio realm filled with depth and distance.” Additionally, support for the more well-known 7.1-channel and Dolby Atmos audio standards is provided.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: BenQ) (Image credit: BenQ) (Image credit: BenQ)

There are a few projector-specific stats to be aware of with the BenQ X3100i. BenQ boasts of its projector’s flexibility with regard to positioning. Its throw ratio of 1.15-1.5 and 1.3x zoom means that it can project a 100-inch screen from just 2.5m (8.2 feet). It also offers a 40%-60% vertical lens shift for installation choice flexibility without sacrificing image quality. It's also quite compact, as 4K projectors go, at 10.7 x 8.4 x 10.2 inches.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Model name BenQ X3100i Brightness 3300 ANSI Lumens Light Source 4LED Native Resolution 4K HDR, but supports inputs from VGA upwards DCI-P3 Coverage 100% DCI-P3 Contrast 500,000:1 Refresh Rate 23 – 240 Hz Input lag 16.7 ms (1080P 60Hz), 16.7 ms (4K 60Hz), 16.7ms (2K 60Hz), 4.2 ms (1080P 240Hz), 8.3 ms (1080P 120Hz), 8.3ms (2K 120Hz) Game Modes RPG / FPS / SPG / RCG and Auto Throw Ratio 1.15 - 1.5 (100-inch @8.2 ft/2.5 m) I/O (x3), HDMI-1 (2.0b/HDCP2.2), HDMI-2 (2.0b/HDCP2.2), HDMI-Internal (2.0b/HDCP2.2), USB 2.0 Type-A (reader, firmware), RS232, DC 12V trigger, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0 Audio (x2), 5W Chamber, 3.5mm out, S/PDIF, HDMI eARC, Dolby Atmos Android TV Google Certificated Android 11.0 with Netflix preloaded Dimensions 10.7 x 8.4 x 10.2 inch (w/o Adjustment Feet) Weight 15.0 lbs / 6.8 kg Lightsource Life Normal 20000 hrs, b. ECO 30000 hrs, SmartEco 30000 hrs

The BenQ X3100i has an MSRP of $2,399 and is expected to become available starting next month.