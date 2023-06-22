Best Monitors for PS5, XBox Series X and XBox Series S

Current generation gaming consoles have been around for just over two years now. While the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X consoles were initially hard to come by and were subject to insane price markups, they are now widely available at MSRP or lower. With this in mind, many people are likely interested in gaming monitors that they can connect to these modern consoles to leverage their performance capabilities.

For example, the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 support HDMI 2.1, allowing for a maximum bandwidth of 48 Gbps. This increased bandwidth allows the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 to support 120 Hz refresh rates at higher resolutions. In addition, HDMI 2.1 adds the following functionality, which comes standard with current generation consoles: Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), Auto Low Latency Model (ALLM) and the ability to hit 120 fps at 4K resolution.

Below, we've listed the best monitors for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, based on our in-depth testing. Some of these leverage the 4K 120 Hz capabilities of the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5. Others are budget-oriented options for console gaming at 1440p and 1080p resolutions. If you're looking for a screen for your PC instead, check out our list of best gaming monitors.

Best Xbox and PlayStation Gaming Monitors in 2023

Best Premium 4K Gaming Monitor for Consoles

The Samsung Odyssey Neo G8 might seem a bit like overkill for the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 given its maximum 240 Hz refresh rate, but it’s still an incredible panel for console gaming. The Odyssey Neo G8 has native HDMI 2.1 support, meaning that you can hit 120 fps at 4K resolution with this monitor.

Samsung also equipped this 32-inch monitor with 1000R VA panel that features Mini-LED lighting with 1,196 dimming zones. We measured contrast at 25,000:1 versus the 3,000:1 typical of VA panels. The excellent contrast should come in handy as you’re lurking in the shadows looking to cap opponents in your favorite first person shooters.

When the Odyssey Neo G8 debuted, it had a street price of around $1,400. Now, however, the monitor can easily be found for around $1,200 or lower.

Read: Samsung Odyssey Neo G8 Review

Best 4K Gaming Monitor for Consoles

This list wouldn’t be complete without the Sony Inzone M9, as it was specifically designed to pair with the PlayStation 5. Not only does it share a similar design and color scheme with the PlayStation 5, but it crams a 4K resolution into a 27-inch panel.

Speaking of the panel, Sony opted for an IPS panel for the Inzone M9, and it features a full-array backlight with 96 dimming zones. The monitor comes equipped with two HDMI 2.1 ports, and its contrast ratio tops out at 1,000:1, which is typical for an IPS panel. The Inzone M9 supports Variable Refresh Rates on both the Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5 and refresh rates of up to 120Hz at 4K (144Hz max on PCs).

While the Inzone M9 boast full compatibility with the PlayStation 5, it misses out on that same distinction with the Xbox Series X/S since it lacks Dolby Vision support for gaming and movies.

When it comes to pricing, the Inzone M9 debuted at $899, but is now priced around $800 at retailers like Amazon.

Read: Sony Inzone M9 27-Inch 4K Monitor Review

Best Gaming Monitor for 1440p Console Gaming

3. Dell S3222DGM Best Gaming Monitor for 1440p Console Gaming Our expert review: Specifications Screen Size & Aspect Ratio: 32 inches / 21:9 Resolution: 2560 x 1440 Panel Type: VA Refresh Rate: 165 Hz Response Time (GTG): 0.2ms Adaptive-Sync: FreeSync & G-Sync Compatible Today's Best Deals View at Dell View at Best Buy View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Sharp image with vivid and accurate color + Premium level contrast + Solid video processing + Excellent build quality Reasons to avoid - No HDR

The 32-inch Dell S3222DGM is just a great pick for those that either don’t need a fancy 4K monitor for console gaming. For example, the Xbox Series X supports a maximum 2560 x 1440 resolution for gaming. That makes the S3222DGM a perfect match on the resolution front, along with Variable Refresh Rate support for up to 165 Hz (on PC).

The S3222DGM's boasts a 1800R curved VA panel with an enviable contrast ratio of over 4200:1 in our tests. Best of all, the S3222DGM won’t break the bank thank to a street price of around $350 from various online retailers.

Read: Dell S3222DGM QHD 165 Hz Gaming Monitor Review

Best Budget Gaming Monitor for Consoles

4. Monoprice Dark Matter 42770 Best Budget Gaming Monitor for Consoles Our expert review: Specifications Screen Size & Aspect Ratio: 25 inches, 16:9 Resolution: 1920 x 1080 Panel Type: IPS / W-LED, edge array Refresh Rate: 144 Hz Response Time (GTG): 1ms Adaptive-Sync: FreeSync & G-Sync Compatible Today's Best Deals View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Good contrast + Superb overdrive Reasons to avoid - Slightly dark gamma - No sRGB gamut option

For those that want the absolute best bang for their buck when paired to a relatively low-cost gaming console like the Xbox Series X, look no further than the Monoprice Dark Matter 42770. This is a 1080p gaming monitor with a wide color gamut, excellent contrast ratio backed by solid build quality. At this price, you're getting a relatively barebones monitor, but Monoprice spent its time throwing in the features that matter most to gamers on a budget.

The Dark Matter 42770 boasts a 1ms GTG response time and maxes out 144 Hz with support for Variable Refresh Rates on Xbox and PlayStation consoles. Another feather in its cap is that the monitor supports both AMD FreeSync and NVIDIA G-Sync Adaptive-Sync technologies.

The monitor is a bit on the small side at 25 inches, but we can’t argue with the price. The Dark Matter 42770 can be had for just $140 at Newegg, making it an easy choice for console gamers on a tight budget.

Read: Monoprice Dark Matter 42770 Review

Shopping Tips for Xbox and PlayStation Gaming Monitors

When deciding the best gaming monitor for your Xbox Series X/S or PlayStation 5, consider the following:

✅ Resolution: 4K, QHD or Full HD. The Microsoft Xbox Series X and Sony PlayStation 5 support up to a 120 Hz refresh rate at 1080p, 1440p and 4K resolutions. Microsoft’s entry-level Xbox Series S uses a less powerful CPU and GPU configuration than its Xbox Series X sibling, so it is capped at supporting up to 1440p resolution.



✅ For image quality, TN < IPS < VA < OLED. Typically, TN monitors are the fastest and cheapest but have weaker viewing angles. IPS displays have slightly slower response times but better color than VA monitors. The best gaming monitors for contrast are VA, but VA also has slower response times. Displays with OLED panels are expensive but the most colorful by far.



✅ Refresh Rates and HDMI 2.1: This number explains the number of times your monitor updates with new information per second — stated in hertz (Hz) — and, therefore, how many frames per second (fps) the monitor can display. The Xbox Series S/X and PlayStation 5 can support up to 120 Hz refresh rates. The Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5, when equipped with an HDMI 2.1 compliant monitor, can support up to 4K resolutions at 120 Hz. When using an HDMI 2.0 monitor, the consoles are capped at 60 Hz. The Xbox Series S can support a maximum 120 Hz at QHD resolution (2560 x 1440).

