CrossFire Versus SLI Scaling: Does AMD's FX Actually Favor GeForce?

Test Settings And Benchmarks

Test System Configuration Intel CPU Intel Core i7-3770K (Ivy Bridge): 3.5 GHz, 8 MB Shared L3 Cache, LGA 1155 Overclocked to 4.4 GHz at 1.25 V Intel Motherboard Asus Sabertooth Z77, BIOS 1504 (08/03/2012) Intel CPU Cooler Thermalright MUX-120 w/Zalman ZM-STG1 Paste AMD CPU AMD FX-8350 (Vishera): 4.0 GHz, 8 MB Shared L3 Cache, Socket AM3+ Overclocked to 4.4 GHz at 1.35 V AMD Motherboard Asus Sabertooth 990FX, BIOS 1604 (10/24/2012) AMD CPU Cooler Sunbeamtech Core-Contact Freezer w/Zalman ZM-STG1 Paste RAM G.Skill F3-17600CL9Q-16GBXLD (16 GB) DDR3-2200 CAS 9-11-9-36 1.65 V AMD Graphics 2 x MSI R7970-2PMD3GD5/OC: 1,010 MHz GPU, GDDR5-5500 Nvidia Graphics 2 x Gigabyte GV-N680OC-4GD: 1,137 MHz GPU, GDDR5-6008 Hard Drive Mushkin Chronos Deluxe DX 240 GB, SATA 6Gb/s SSD Sound Integrated HD Audio Network Integrated Gigabit Networking Power Seasonic X760 SS-760KM: ATX12V v2.3, EPS12V, 80 PLUS Gold Software OS Microsoft Windows 8 Professional RTM x64 AMD Graphics AMD Catalyst 12.10 Nvidia Graphics Nvidia GeForce 310.90

Great performance and quick installation keep Thermalright’s MUX-120 and Sunbeamtech’s Core Contact Freezer in my inventory of favorite testing components. The brackets that come with these older samples make them non-interchangeable, however.

G.Skill’s F3-17600CL9Q-16GBXLD has a remarkable DDR3-2200 CAS 9 rating, using Intel XMP technology for semi-automatic configuration. As a non-Intel platform, the Sabertooth 990FX configures XMP values through Asus' DOCP setting.

Seasonic’s X760 provides the consistent efficiency required to assess platform power differences.

Keeping the benchmark set from our previous round cut back testing time, though it also meant utilizing older drivers. The thing to remember is that we aren't trying to compare the performance of AMD's and Nvidia's graphics cards, and we're breaking each GPU vendor into separate charts to prevent this. Rather, we're interested in how each configuration behaves attached to AMD- and Intel-based platforms.