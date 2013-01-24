FX Vs. Core i7: Exploring CPU Bottlenecks And AMD CrossFire

Results: Battlefield 3, F1 2012, And Skyrim

AMD’s lower-cost FX-8350 continues to maintain performance parity in Battlefield 3, even as our highest resolution and detail settings lean hard against a pair of Radeon HD 7970s.

Both AMD and Intel employ integrated memory controllers. However, Intel's exhibits better performance. We recently stumbled across a memory bottleneck in DiRT 3, and that could be reflected in F1 2012. If nothing else, this sets us up for another story idea.

Overclocking gives Intel's Core i7-3770K a quantifiable boost in F1 2012, but a clock rate increase barely nudges AMD's FX-8350. Memory frequency is held constant throughout, in case you need any hint as to what's happening behind the scenes.

Skyrim appears to be the most CPU-dependent game in today’s suite. It also appears to be the most heavily slanted toward Intel's architecture. AMD's FX-8350 appears adequate across all of the tested settings, though we do have a little more data to discuss.