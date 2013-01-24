FX Vs. Core i7: Exploring CPU Bottlenecks And AMD CrossFire

Results: Battlefield 3, F1 2012, And Skyrim
AMD’s lower-cost FX-8350 continues to maintain performance parity in Battlefield 3, even as our highest resolution and detail settings lean hard against a pair of Radeon HD 7970s.
Both AMD and Intel employ integrated memory controllers. However, Intel's exhibits better performance. We recently stumbled across a memory bottleneck in DiRT 3, and that could be reflected in F1 2012. If nothing else, this sets us up for another story idea.
Overclocking gives Intel's Core i7-3770K a quantifiable boost in F1 2012, but a clock rate increase barely nudges AMD's FX-8350. Memory frequency is held constant throughout, in case you need any hint as to what's happening behind the scenes.
Skyrim appears to be the most CPU-dependent game in today’s suite. It also appears to be the most heavily slanted toward Intel's architecture. AMD's FX-8350 appears adequate across all of the tested settings, though we do have a little more data to discuss.
I disagree. What's needed is even stronger push on the developers to use more than four cores, effectively, not some 100% load on one core and 10% on the other five cores.
I thought more cores were for multi-tasking, as in having multiple programs running simultaneously. It would suck to turn on BF3 and everything else running on my PC simply shut down because the CPU is under 100% utilization. How would i be able to play BF3 while streaming/playing some HD content on my TV that's hooked up to my same computer.
single core performance... look up some other benchmarks, where they use itunes to encode things, or when i believe winzip went from single core to multicore, it shows a GREAT difference more cores can do to performance.
the problem is that few games and few programs really scale, sure, pro applications almost always take advantage of whatever you put in them, but consumer, different story.
more cores can offer more multitasking, but they also allow the load to be shifted from one core to all 4 cores and get over all more performance when properly coded.
woulda liked to see how a 3570k does against the fx8350 running the same cfx setup. impo, the price/perf woulda tipped further in favor of intel in configs like this.
lastly, woulda liked some newer games like sleeping dogs, far cry3, max payne 3 in the benches instead of the ol' bf3 single player. i hear bf3 sp doesn't stress cpus that much. may be bf3 skewed the benches in favor of amd as much as skyrim favored intel. :whistle: