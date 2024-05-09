AMD's Ryzen 7 5700X3D, a great AM4 gaming CPU, is now only $229

Although the AM4 platform has been around for while now, there are still legs in the platform as AMD extends its life with new X3D CPU releases such as the great value Ryzen 7 5700X3D. With the prices of older AM4 motherboards quite low, or if you already own one, the cost of upgrading or building a new system is very reasonable.

You can purchase the new AMD Ryzen 7 5700X3D for as low as $229 from Amazon and other retailers, and at this price, it's over $70 cheaper than the Ryzen 7 5800X3D with only a small decrease in performance. With the money saved, you could afford to splash out a little more on a GPU or RAM to further increase performance.

The Ryzen 7 5700X3D is very similar to the 5800X3D, but is slightly trimmed down. The 5700X3D still packs 8 cores and 16 threads and has the same impressive 3D V-Cache vertical design with 96MB of L3 cache, so its gaming performance is still excellent in the price bracket, giving this Zen 3 CPU plenty of oomph for any AM4 gaming rig.

AMD Ryzen 7 5700X3D: now $229 at Amazon (was $249)



A brilliant offering for the AM4 platform that offers great gaming performance with 8 cores and a large 96MB L3 cache. This is a great CPU choice for constructing a new AM4 PC build with plenty of gaming performance. The AMD Ryzen 7 5700X3D is also available from the following retailers: Newegg: $229

Walmart: $229

Best Buy: $249

B&H Photo: $229

The clock speeds of the 5700X3D are a 3 GHz base clock, and up to 4.1 GHz for max boost clock. It's compatible with socket AM4 motherboards, and PCI Express 4.0. Similar to the 5800X3D the TDP stays at 105W, and doesn't come with any integrated graphics.

This is an outstanding gaming CPU for the price, and if you already have an AM4 computer with an older CPU, it offers an excellent upgrade path to extend the life of your PC. It might not be the best CPU to choose for productivity work, but for gaming, that large L3 cache makes it shine.