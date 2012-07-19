Trending

Kia UVO: Mainstream Infotainment In The 2012 Soul

By

Kia and Microsoft come together to bring you UVO, a Windows Embedded Automotive-based infotainment system. We spent a week with Kia's 2012 Soul, armed with UVO, and have a full run-down of what we did and didn't like about the mainstream tech package.

Benchmark Results: Boot And Bluetooth

So much of what we do centers on benchmark results. As such, we've developed a test suite that covers some of the tasks and processes important to a driver using his car's technology package. The tasks that we're measuring include: boot-up time, time to connect to a paired phone, the time it takes to start music playback after booting the infotainment system, backup camera delay, and lastly, the length of time it takes to pair a phone via Bluetooth. We chose these measurements because they affect everyday use of the system.

We perform the tests by recording video of each action and reviewing the footage in an editor to establish the exact point the system was turned on, and when the tasks are completed. The result is accurate; these aren't stop watch-timed tests. Since the 2012 Kia Soul Exclaim is our second test car, we established a baseline using a personal vehicle, a 2011 Volkswagen Routan SE with the mainstream Chrysler 430N (RHB radio code with Garmin navigation) system and UConnect Bluetooth connectivity. This is a system Chrysler currently sells with new vehicles. Our results from our 2012 Ford Focus Titanium and SYNC with MyFord Touch review are included as well.

UVO's simplicity puts it in the lead for fastest boot of the three systems we’ve reviewed. We are impressed that it only takes 10 seconds to reach the main screen, putting UVO five seconds ahead of Chrysler's 430N (RHB). As with the other two solutions, UVO begins to initialize as soon as you open the Soul's door, so you don't even notice the boot process as you're getting situated in the car.

Music playback in UVO begins 13 seconds after the system starts, making Kia's implementation the fastest yet.

UVO and SYNC with MyFord Touch demonstrate almost identical performance in phone pairing, with UVO favored by less than a second. Even still, Kia's solution is three seconds slower than the quick-pairing Chrysler 430N (RHB).

Kia UVO is just as fast as SYNC with MyFord Touch when it comes to getting into discovery mode. Like Ford's technology package, UVO doesn’t rely on sub-menus or voice commands, only necessitating the press of a button and confirmation that you want to add a device.

Not all backup cameras are created equally, and the time it takes to display an image after the car is started can vary. UVO is quick to display the camera's output on-screen, beating out Chrysler's 430N (RHB) by three seconds. During testing, we never put the car in reverse before the backup camera was ready to switch-on. 

28 Comments Comment from the forums
  • sp0nger 19 July 2012 11:58
    This seems super basic to me..

    I see what you did there kia, but as a reader of toms i would be much more interested in you inspecting the tech around more advanced systems in higher end cars
    Reply
  • sp0nger 19 July 2012 12:01
    On second thought i would love to see your break down of the new GTR those systems are insane, thats worthy of a 10 page read
    Reply
  • tuanies 19 July 2012 12:11
    Thanks for the input. We're working on bringing coverage of higher end vehicles and have a 2013 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 3.8 Track and Audi Q5 with NVIDIA Tegra and QNX in the pipeline.
    Reply
  • ivyanev 19 July 2012 12:54
    Isn't it strange that a smartphone can do all theese things(except for multichanel music maybe)
    Reply
  • palladin9479 19 July 2012 15:40
    9535232 said:
    Thanks for the input. We're working on bringing coverage of higher end vehicles and have a 2013 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 3.8 Track and Audi Q5 with NVIDIA Tegra and QNX in the pipeline.


    Genesis Coupe's are nice.

    Come on ya'll should do a Morning or Matiz. Or heck review a tricked out Daewoo Damas, just for kicks.
    Reply
  • ZakTheEvil 19 July 2012 17:53
    So the backup camera is there to compensate for the poor "style over function" body design that limits the rear view?
    Reply
  • Parrdacc 19 July 2012 19:17
    Amazing that car companies like Ford and KIA and others are just now doing this. Meanwhile all us car enthusiasts have had most of these capabilities for years now. I have had hondas with head units like JVC and Alpine that do the same thing. The current JVC I got four years back is running strong with Bluetooth connection to my phone with voice, GPS, Voice navigation and recognition, usb mp3 playback, ipod connection, which I do not use as I find just plugging in a usb to the front of the player just easier than the running a cable to the ipod.

    Well, welcome to the party Ford and KIA.
    Reply
  • Parrdacc 19 July 2012 19:30
    Oh, on more thing. A 4.3inch display. Really. I got a 7" display thats touchscreen and that was without any custom work done. The KIA appears to have a double din which should be more than capable of using a 7" inch touchscreen, or at least one that is larger than 4.3 inches, so why they went this route I do not know. A buddy of mine has got a Nissan with a factory radio and his display is about 6".
    Reply
  • willard 19 July 2012 19:41
    Ugh, Kia. I owned a Kia once. Took $5k in engine repairs over three years to keep it on the road. Blew two head gaskets, three thermostats went out, radiator failed once. The front end CV joints are bad about going out on most of their older cars as well (I went through three), and good luck if you need to replace a wheel bearing (which also like to go out on the front end). Need a special Kia service tool to do it, which they don't sell and no mechanic has except Kia dealerships. Enjoy your $400 repairs you could have done yourself for $50 if they just used standard tools.

    Kia costs less up front, but WAY more in maintenance. Buy a Hyundai if you're looking for a quality car on the cheap. They don't fall apart on you like Kias do.
    Reply
  • CaedenV 19 July 2012 20:37
    Picked up a Hyundai for my wife a few years ago and love it (well... for the price anyways... it is no VW). I am now looking for a commuter car for myself and am looking at KIA (which is the cheaper Hyundai brand). I had been wondering about their UVO system because I am thinking about a Rio5 which also has this as an option. It dosn't seem that great, but it is good to know that what is there works solid (other than the texting issues), so perhaps I will spring for it when the time comes to jump on it.

    Can you select a playlist instead of an individual song? or is it too basic for that?
    Reply