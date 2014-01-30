Seven Small (But Powerful) Mini-PCs, Reviewed

Game Benchmarks: Medium Detail, 1080p
It just wouldn't be fair to ASRock's VisionX if we didn't try more challenging settings, even if Intel's HD Graphics 4000-based platforms get hammered. So, we turn up the resolution to 1920x1080 at more taxing levels of detail.
Even with a more intensive workload, the VisionX keeps its minimum frame rate above 60. The competition sinks to 18 FPS or less, and cannot maintain playable averages.
The situation repeats itself in Skyrim. The VisionX manages a minimum 48 FPS, while the rest of the pack gets stuck below 15. The frame time variance is dismal, too, except for ASRock's solution.
We see the obvious advantage of discrete graphics when it comes to playability, but how does that affect power consumption and thermal performance in a compact chassis?
I am disappoint, this would be a great area for AMD to show their competitiveness.
VESA mounted on the back of a monitor, these look really clunky, and I'd rather go with an AIO kit using the thin mini-ITX form factor where I have more control over processor choice.
I'd be more excited if this technology and form factor were applied in a more interchangeable system with a standardized GPU socket. I really like what ASRock and Gigabyte have done with their compact systems. They're not as compact, but having something a little more substantial on my desk is a good thing, and they pack a lot of punch. I just wish the standards were developed to allow builders to replicate that feat - pipe dream, I know.
One thing is for sure, AMD needs to develop it's own equivalent of the NUC and thin Mini-ITX. The success of it's Kaveri line I think would be helped out by innovation in form factor.