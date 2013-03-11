Your Top Picks: Tom's Hardware Forums' Q1 2013 BestConfigs

AMD-Based Home Office PC
Five builds were in the running for this quarter's AMD-Based Home Office PC.
Ultimately, Pacioli’s “Office Workhorse” beat out fellow forum member g-unit1111’s “Yeah, I’m going to need you to work on Sunday. If you could be here around 9:00, that’d be great” by a single vote to become the Q1 2013 AMD-Based Home Office PC.
Congratulations to forum member Pacioli for having his recommended build picked by the Tom's Hardware community this quarter!
Packing AMD’s highest-end APU, the A10-5800K, Pacioli’s Office Workhorse is nice evolution over 2011’s A8-3850-based build. With mostly the same or equivalent components, this year’s AMD Home Office PC has a better processor, CPU cooler, and power supply, yet still hits the same price target of $500.
The AMD A10-5800K packs as much compute and graphics processing power as most home office PCs would ever need, all wrapped up in one piece of silicon. Keeping temperatures under control is Cooler Master’s Hyper TX3, a smaller, quieter alternative to the company’s now-legendary Hyper Evo cooler. Pacioli chose the ASRock FM2A55M-DGS as the platform for his AMD-based Office Workhorse.
Occupying the board’s DIMM slots are two sticks of 4 GB DDR3-1600 Ripjaws memory modules from G.Skill. Spending big on core components leaves little in the budget for an SSD. Instead, Pacioli went with old faithful, a 1 TB Western Digital Caviar Blue. Driving the combination of parts is another popular, reliable, and budget-friendly component: Corsair's CX430.
Something tells us that this won't be the last time you see those two products in this quarter’s BestConfigs.
The whole enchilada is wrapped up in Antec’s tasteful and timeless Three Hundred chassis. Samsung provides the not-quite-obsolete optical drive in the form of a cheap 24x DVD burner.
At the time Pacioli configured this build, the components added up to $460.93. The current price of Pacioli’s Office Workhorse can be found in the BestConfigs shopping tables.
Still within a certain budget. Just not on the lower side for a gaming PC.
The NAS chosen here has WAY to much space dedicated to the OS drive (driving up costs), and all the benefits of the SSD are lost (you won't be loading new programs off the SSD) except for the low power. But that can be achieved for much less cash with a CF or SD card (or even a USB stick, but I don't care for those since they can easily be unplugged). You also don't need 4GB of RAM in a NAS, nor do you need a fancy case with a window when it will be stuck in a closet. I could shave $150-200 off of that machine no problem and cut the electrical costs, all while serving files via NAS to multiple machines at the same time without missing a beat. Heck, my Atom D525 does all of that at a measly 30W (measured at the wall) along with online backups, and serves web pages at a decent clip for myself and my close friends. Since I'm sure the intent of the 3x 3TB hdds was for RAID 5, you could put that $ towards a 4th and do RAID 10. Or you could put it towards actual backup instead of redundancy.
And what RAM would you suggest, Mr. RAM Expert? What's wrong with brands like Mushkin and G.Skill? They're incredibly popular.
Honestly, does brand even make a difference in RAM besides warranty? You put it in and it works or it doesn't. As long as you have enough RAM to accomodate what's running, and it doesn't BSOD, I don't really care about the brand.