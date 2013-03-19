Compression Performance: 7-Zip, MagicRAR, WinRAR, WinZip

Hyper-Threading Comparison: Proprietary And ZIP

7-Zip posts the largest performance gains from Hyper-Threading, reflecting optimizations for parallelization. Going from four to eight threads massively cuts down compression time. 7-Zip is 28 percent faster with its own 7z format, and 33 percent faster with the ubiquitous ZIP format. WinZip also benefits from from having Hyper-Threading enabled, while WinRAR posts smaller performance gains. MagicRAR is single-threaded, and consequently gets no benefit with Hyper-Threading turned on. In fact, it ends up being somewhat slower with the feature enabled.