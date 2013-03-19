Compression Performance: 7-Zip, MagicRAR, WinRAR, WinZip

WinZip: OpenCL Versus CPU Performance

WinZip can speed up compression by using OpenCL, which allows it to use the processing power of AMD and Nvidia GPUs in addition to the CPU. According to WinZip, the gains only kick in for file sizes larger than 8 MB. And even though only a few of our benchmark files are that large, we still see an improvement. While the final file size and the compression ratio remain the same, compression time decreases from 76 to 69 seconds.