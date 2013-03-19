Compression Performance: 7-Zip, MagicRAR, WinRAR, WinZip

WinRAR 4.2
We’ve been using WinRAR as a benchmark program for a long time. Just like WinZip, it’s one of the most popular and best-known file archiving and compression tools out there. WinRAR scores points for its high compression speeds and full support for all RAR and ZIP compression formats. It can also extract 7z, ACE, ARJ, BZ2, tar.bz2, CAB, GZ, tar.gz, ISO, JAR, LZH, TAR, UUE, and Z. WinRAR has a wizard to guide users step-by-step though the compression process.
Just like 7-Zip and WinZip, WinRAR can be used via its own file manager, Windows Explorer context menus, or even the command line. It also offers optional 128-bit AES encryption. WinRAR can compress files and folders into self-extracting archives, and repair damaged or corrupted archive files. A stand-out feature is the size preview, which predicts the archived size for selected files and folders. This capability can come in very handy when you want to compress large amounts of data and want to know how large the archive file will be before going through the compression process.
WinRAR comes in 32-bit and 64-bit versions, and while there is a shareware version available, the application costs $29 after the 40-day evaluation period ends.
2. PPMd is strictly for compressing text. It compresses text better than any other algo. But it is limited to 1 core only.
3. WinRar 4.2 is much better threaded than previous versions.
4.7z threading depends a lot on the type of file compressed. On large files, it can use 100% of any number of cores. For many small files, it generally uses only 1 complete core.
Maybe contribute a few dollars to Igor Pavlov , the creator of 7Zip ?
Could we have an AES-256 encryption comparison between CPUs and/or archive managers?
Like without encryption vs with encryption, encryption with and without OpenCL, etc.
4. You mean the 7Z format rather than 7-Zip.
I've seen 7-Zip, using the Zip format, hitting 100% CPU usage when archiving around 1500 – 2000 files, the vast majority of which (like >75%, if not >90%) were tiny, about half under 100 B and the other half between 1 kB and 4 kB. But with the same set of files I did a quick test, and using LZMA2 to 7z it was using 1 and a bit cores (going by my total CPU usage).
Maybe you can add IZArc (http://www.izarc.org/) to the comparison.