Z87 Hits The High End: Four Sub-$300 Motherboards

Gigabyte Z87X-UD5H
Gigabyte makes no pretense of feature-based dominance with its Z87X-UD5H, instead focusing on the basics and delivering a handful of extra features at the bottom of this round-up’s $220 to $300 price range. We’ve even spotted the board for $10 bucks less than our $220 lower limit!
That means we don’t get Asus’ 802.11ac Wi-Fi controller or ASRock’s PCIe 2.0 switch, though the Z87X-UD5H is the only model in this story to add a second GbE controller. Enthusiasts also get a plethora of CPU- and chipset-supported features. Gigabyte even adds an extra HDMI output to its I/O panel, possibly saving you from needing a DVI-to-HDMI adapter.
Not that the Z87X-UD5H needs a PCIe 2.0 hub. Gigabyte fills only six of the chipset’s eight PCIe 2.0 lanes with Marvell’s 88SE9230 SATA 6Gb/s controller, Intel’s I210 high-end desktop GbE controller, ITE’s IT8892E PCIe-to-PCI bridge, and three PCIe x1 slots. VIA’s VT6308P dual-port IEEE-1394 silicon surfaces through front-panel headers, but that controller is fed from the same bridge chip as the single PCI slot.
As with all of the boards in today’s comparison, gamers can get three-way CrossFire support from from the CPU’s PCIe 3.0 controller in x8-x4-x4 mode, but SLI is limited to two cards at x8-x8, with the third slot unoccupied. Such is the limit of Intel's on-die controller and Nvidia's definition of what constitutes a good SLI experience.
A row of voltage detection points, buttons for Power/Reset/CLR_CMOS, switches for the BIOS mode and IC selection, and a double-digit diagnostics display crowd the Z87X-UD5H’s upper-front corner. At the bottom, a secondary USB 3.0 front-panel header is covered with a factory-installed rubber plug that will probably remain in place. Using it prevents a long graphics card from being installed in the bottom PCIe 3.0 slot.
Slot layout is very similar to Asus’, and includes the same graphics cooling benefit of a second slot between add-in cards. Gigabyte adds a PCIe slot connector beneath the primary PCIe x16 interface, but the graphics cooler will cover it in most configurations. Gigabyte also adds its single PCI slot where Asus’ third PCIe x1 slot is found.
The Z87X-UD5H’s front-panel audio connector placement isn’t the worst we’ve seen—that notoriety goes to the competing ASRock sample—but many users will still find it difficult to use. The cables of many cases are around half an inch too short to reach it.
Though it has ten internal ports, the Z87X-UD5H includes six SATA cables. That’s still twice as many as most builders need. But if you’re paying for the ports, you might want to buy a few cables to use them. The installation kit also contains a USB 3.0-to-3.5” external bay adapter and an SLI bridge.
Let me see if the department of redundancy department has a better explanation.
Correct. Pick on features, price, overclocking, warranty, criteria that best match your own preferences. The benchmarks only point out when someone is cheating in reviews or has a flaw. And why point out cheating? Because it's what some of these companies use to get their awards from OTHER sites, and someone has to dispel those myths.
After working in retail for a while you tend to see trends with motherboard manufactures. From what I have seen, Asus tends to have the overall most stable quality with the least amount of issues and very decent support for BIOS updates for newer CPU support beyond most.
ASRock has upped their game in recent years and has put more quality into their boards but they also have a lot of features much like Asus since they were once a part of ASUSTek and separated although Asus did put in a bid to buy them back but I haven't seen any word from them.
Gigabyte is a hit or miss. Their high end seems very good but their low end sometimes lacks.
Then there is MSI. I am not a fan of MSI. The TwinFRZR branded GPUs had a lot of issues, mainly the fans going out very fast. But I think there are two components that kill them for me the most. One was the massive heat issues their X58 boards had with the chipsets on a large number of their boards. We had a X58m from MSI that was idling at 58-60c for the chipset in BIOS doing nothing and we RMAed it. Came back with the same problem. Due to this heat most of the MSI X58 builds we did would lose SATA and come back sometimes on reboot. Had one customers machine that we went from a ATX X58 to a X58M and finally swapped them to an Asus which the chipset idled around 35c which is normal.
The second for me was the BIOS updates on a lot of their boards. Now I can't say on their high end but recently MSI stopped allowing you to update through the BIOS and instead only offered a Windows based app to update and that is just bad. If you bought a MSI with a CPU and it didn't support it, rather then being able to drop an older CPU in and flash it, you have to do an entire build including Windows installation to do it which is a waste of time. USB via BIOS is the best method and now Asus even has the ability to do it sans CPU so if you bought a CPU that needs a BIOS update, no biggie.
That's what I see of the brands. I tend to stick to Asus as they have always worked for me but I have experienced a lot and the article is fine. Its looks at the important features, as the majority of the software is not needed anyways and just bloat, and grades it from that.
What I want to know is why a ROG Asus board has RealTek sound instead of Asus own sound. RealTek is fine for those who don't care but for real sound Asus/Creative offer way better solutions. Then again it is appealing to overclockers mostly.
