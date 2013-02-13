Chino, California –February 11, 2013 – Cooler Master, an industry leading chassis, thermal solution, peripheral, and accessory manufacturer, has further extended its support of the eSports scene by becoming the preferred sponsor of a top League of Legends team, Curse Gaming. Team Curse will sport the finest mice, headsets, and mechanical keyboards from the CM Storm line of gaming products.

Curse Gaming and Cooler Master have come together to showcase the best gaming peripherals while Team Curse furiously competes for the top spot during the third Season of Riot Games’ League of Legends – one of the most played free-to-play online games. Cooler Master is no stranger to eSports on the world stage, but this marks the first sponsorship of a top rated professional team in the United States.

Steven Arhancet, Director of eSports at Curse Inc. said, “When you're one of the best teams in the world at playing video games, you need the very best products, and Cooler Master builds them. CM Storm (by Cooler Master) will have their products, in use, streamed lived to millions of viewers. We hope the gaming audience takes notice to the amazing equipment produced by CM (Cooler Master)."

Sharing his excitement, Bryant Nguyen, Senior Product and Marketing Manager at Cooler Master USA said, “It is with great anticipation that we enter into this partnership with Curse Gaming as it represents the results of much introspection for Cooler Master. We are well known for supporting the computer modding community and are proud to extend that support to Curse and the gaming community as a whole.”

Cooler Master was founded to provide the best thermal solutions to our customers worldwide. Since its establishment over two decades ago, we continue to invest in product development in order to provide leading-edge innovations to people and businesses. Cooler Master’s enclosure technology line-up includes heat sinks and fans, chassis, power supplies, function panels and accessories. Cooler Master has its headquarters in Taipei, Taiwan, with global branch offices located in Europe, America and APAC, so that we can offer to our customers the best service in time. For more information on Cooler Master, please visit www.coolermaster-usa.com