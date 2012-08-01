Cooler Master, an industry leading chassis, thermal solution, peripheral, and accessory manufacturer, has announced the successor to its popular Silent Pro M, the Silent Pro M2 series. Cooler Master has made major improvements to its Silent Pro M2 power supply to ensure that it meets the broad needs of both mainstream and enthusiast users alike.

Design

Built for quality and performance, the Silent Pro M2 Series utilizes a single powerful 12V rail that boasts a significant increase in available amperage compared to its predecessors. This increased power reaches 80A with the 1,500 W model.

A new 3.3 V DC-to-DC board boosts energy efficiency. High-quality capacitors offer vastly improved hold-up times of more than 17 ms with the 1,500 W model. As a result, the Silent Pro M2 series can handle peak loads better than ever by delivering power with minimal interruptions. Its new specifications include RoHS and ERP 2010 certification, which makes it mores eco-friendly and power efficient. The 135 mm fan has been improved by making use of a durable hydraulic dynamic bearing. This increases overall fan lifespan and reduces noise. With these numerous upgrades, the Silent Pro M2 series can handle increasing power loads of today’s systems while reducing overall energy consumption.

Quick Setup and Maintenance

Setup varies among the different systems and a hybrid modular cable setup allows the user to determine what is critical. This individualized approach facilitates cable management and opens the door for a novice builder to put together a professional cable routing look with less overall effort. Maintaining and upgrading the main power supply unit become easier, since only a couple of hardwired connections need to be disconnected. Upgrade from one wattage to another by simply detaching all of the modular cables from the power supply and removing the few non-modular cables to replace it with another, more powerful, unit in the Silent Pro M2 series. Cables have been extended and flattened to provide users with ample length and clearance to reach parts throughout a chassis.

The Silent Pro M2 Series are available in 620 W and 720 W (80 Plus Bronze) and 1,500 W (80 Plus Silver).

Price and availability will vary by region and/or country. Please consult your local Cooler Master representative for more information.

