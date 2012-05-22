For the 2nd consecutive quarter, G.SKILL topped the ranking list by internationally renowned overclocking website, HWBOT, as the most popular DDR3 memory brand used within the overclocking community. For the 1st quarter of 2012, figures showed more than 1/3 of users within the community have chosen G.SKILL DDR3 kits as their memory solution for breaking overclocking records and benchmarking. This is an increase in popularity of 7.4% over Q1, 2011.

As Bill Wang, VP at G.SKILL, stated “G.SKILL memory is widely known for its superior quality and unlimited overclocking headroom. We are excited and thankful that our products are highly recognized by the overclocking community and we will continue to strive for ultimate customer satisfaction in the years to come.”

For more details, please refer here.