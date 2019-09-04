Editor's Note: This article is sponsored content from our advertiser Gigabyte and was not reported or published by the Tom's Hardware staff.

According to a Harris Poll/LEGO® survey, today’s children are most likely to aspire to be a YouTuber. With the Information and communications technology fast evolving, there has been an explosion of growth in video/ streaming on social media in recent years; “YouTuber”, “influencer” is now considered as a proper career. However, most people don’t know it takes more than just the YouTuber to complete a quality YouTube video; it normally takes one or more production crews to create something magical. The crew may consist of a cameraman and a gaffer who are responsible for staging and filming; an editor and an animator/ visual effects artist who are in charge of post-production works such as film editing, sound editing and adding visual effects. In the past, such professionals had to rely on desktops, yet with the latest CPUs and GPUs came out earlier this year, the new-generation laptops can provide not only the same computing power but great mobility.

For Photographers | Screening and Editing On-the-GO

From tight filming schedule to running around between on-set and the editing studio, maneuverability is the key in choosing a perfect laptop for any photographer. The AERO 15 OLED has top of the line performance with an ultra-portable chassis, weighs in at 2kg and a thickness of 2cm, which suits work situations such as on-site video screening. Another important factor that makes or breaks a portable workstation is the battery: the AERO 15 OLED comes with an outstanding battery capacity of 94Wh, with the ability to play 1080p high resolution videos for 8.5 hours*. With this kind of battery power, photographers will definitely feel satisfied, all day long.

When it comes to display requirements, it comes to no surprise that photographers seek for perfect color representation. The accuracy of the colors displayed determines the quality and the intentions of a creative work, which is what the AERO 15 OLED truly excels at, with the title of the “industry only” X-Rite Pantone® factory certificated laptop. Every AERO 15 display is color calibrated before it leaves the factory, insuring a Delta E<1** standard of high color accuracy. Photographers and editors can be assured that crucial decisions are made based on the intended colors. Not only so, the AERO 15 OLED display has other features such as 4K resolution and ultra-high brightness capability, perfectly viewable even in bright outdoor conditions.

As the new digital age of powerful DSLRs comes about, more and more professionals are using DSLRs for video capturing. SD cards are the most often used image storage method found on DSLRs. The all-new AERO 15 OLED is the “industry only” laptop with the latest UHS-II SD card reader built right into the light and thin chassis. The photographer can directly transfer files at a whopping 300MB per second for further video editing. Tests shows a transfer speed of only 25 seconds for a 6.39GB MP4 file, giving editors and animators more time to work on things that matters.

For post-production works |Processing Power and Connectivity

The era of high resolution imagery hints the need for an even more powerful computing hardware when it comes to editing. More YouTubers are uploading 1080p (FHD) and even 2160p (4K) videos, meaning that videos must be filmed at a higher resolution for easier editing. With that said, without a powerful, yet ventilated computer to take care of high resolution image editing, users may experience slow processing and working times, in addition to nightmares such as file corruption or system freezes that can fully break your hard-worked files. The all-new AERO 15 OLED comes with the latest Intel® Core™ i9, 8 core processor and the all-new NVIDIA® RTX™ graphics chip with More CUDA cores and extra RTX Cores that can encode and decode latest H.265 and VP9 video compression standards faster, furthermore increasing video editing smoothness and decreasing 4K video output times, giving editors the power to work quickly and effectively. When it comes to post-production, it has been tested and showed smoother Motion Graphics creation, and nearly half the time needed for file compressions. The AERO 15 OLED is also the “industry first” laptop to use 100% Samsung original memory and Intel® 760p SSD, intact with performance and quality to create a stable post-production working environment.

The AERO 15 OLED powerful performance not only brings ultimate efficiency for YouTuber crews, it also comes with an array of useful ports that is definitely a delight for editors and animators alike. Editors or animators normally needs all kind of external devices such as 2 to 3 external monitors, keyboard, mouse, drawing tablets and external hard drives. Multiple displays offers browsing, editing, and screening; all displayed individually and worked on simultaneously; drawing tablets are a must for animators for precision and ease of work; external hard drives are for storing large high-res video files (mostly connected through USB 3.1 or Thunderbolt 3 ports). The AERO 15 OLED offers the most ports and versatility in its class with HDMI 2.0, DP 1.4, Thunderbolt 3, USB 3.1 Type-A, USB 3.1 Type-C and UHS-II SD card reader. All these are packed in a light and thin chassis, creating one of the best performing potable work station on the market.

AERO 15 OLED: A Laptop Specially Made for Pros

The AERO 15 OLED not only comes with powerful performance, it comes with multiple unique features such as the display calibration, multiple connectivity ports and outstanding battery performance that perfectly fits the needs of a professional creator. Creators no longer need to waste time on selecting the perfect laptop, let the AERO 15 OLED be the only choice for creators to use in creating what their heart desires.