Acer’s Slimmest AIO Desktop Is Now Available In The US

Acer announced that its slimmest all-in-one (AIO) desktop PC, the Aspire S24, is now available in the U.S.

The previously announced AIO is making its way stateside with a static configuration consisting of an Intel Core i5-8250U (Kaby Lake-R) processor with 12GB (1 x 8GB, 1 x 4GB) of DDR4-2133 memory (expandable up to 32GB) and a 1TB 5,400 RPM HDD housed under a 23.8” 1920 x 1080 active matrix TFT display. The chassis measures a mere 0.2” and is easily the company’s thinnest AIO PC offering.

The Acer Aspire S24 is aimed at the luxury crowd, boasting mainstream performance for daily tasks and entertainment (with a Core i5 and Intel UHD 620 Graphics) in an elegant chassis, putting aesthetics over acumen (especially in games) with a sleek black and rose gold finish. There's a 1.0MP front-facing webcam integrated with the bezel, and the base of the device is a wireless charging bay for Qi-enabled devices, letting users charge compatible mobile devices without an cables getting in the way.

USB connectivity is adequate for standard users, with three USB 3.1 (Gen 1) ports, a USB 2.0 port, and a USB 3.1 Type-C (Gen 1) interface. There's also an SD card reader. Additional displays can be connected via the two HDMI ports, and you can get on the internet via a gigabit Ethernet port or 802.11ac WiFi. The S24 is powered by a 135W adapter, comes loaded with Windows 10 Home 64-bit, and ships with a wireless keyboard and mouse.

The Acer Aspire S24 AIO PC is available now from the company’s website for $880 for U.S. customers.