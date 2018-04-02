Acer’s Slimmest AIO Desktop Is Now Available In The US

Acer announced that its slimmest all-in-one (AIO) desktop PC, the Aspire S24, is now available in the U.S.

The previously announced AIO is making its way stateside with a static configuration consisting of an Intel Core i5-8250U (Kaby Lake-R) processor with 12GB (1 x 8GB, 1 x 4GB) of DDR4-2133 memory (expandable up to 32GB) and a 1TB 5,400 RPM HDD housed under a 23.8” 1920 x 1080 active matrix TFT display. The chassis measures a mere 0.2” and is easily the company’s thinnest AIO PC offering.

The Acer Aspire S24 is aimed at the luxury crowd, boasting mainstream performance for daily tasks and entertainment (with a Core i5 and Intel UHD 620 Graphics) in an elegant chassis, putting aesthetics over acumen (especially in games) with a sleek black and rose gold finish. There's a 1.0MP front-facing webcam integrated with the bezel, and the base of the device is a wireless charging bay for Qi-enabled devices, letting users charge compatible mobile devices without an cables getting in the way.

USB connectivity is adequate for standard users, with three USB 3.1 (Gen 1) ports, a USB 2.0 port, and a USB 3.1 Type-C (Gen 1) interface. There's also an SD card reader. Additional displays can be connected via the two HDMI ports, and you can get on the internet via a gigabit Ethernet port or 802.11ac WiFi. The S24 is powered by a 135W adapter, comes loaded with Windows 10 Home 64-bit, and ships with a wireless keyboard and mouse.

The Acer Aspire S24 AIO PC is available now from the company’s website for $880 for U.S. customers.

Acer Aspire S24 AIO Desktop PC
Acer
    Specifications
  • Display
    15.6" IPS Touch Screen @ 3840 x 2160
  • CPU
    Intel Core i7-8550U
  • Graphics
    Intel UHD Graphics 620
  • Memory
    16GB (1 x 8GB, 1 x 4GB) DDR4-2133 (Up to 32GB)
  • SSD
    N/A
  • HDD
    1TB 5,400RPM 2.5" SATA 6Gb/s
  • Optical
    N/A
  • Networking
    Gigabit Ethernet (RJ45), Intel Dual Band Wireless-AC w/ Bluetooth 4.2
  • Video Ports
    (2) HDMI
  • USB Ports
    (1) USB 3.1 (Gen 1) Type-C, (3) USB 3.1 (Gen 1) Type-A, (1) USB 2.0
  • Audio
    (2) 2W Speakers, (1) Subwoofer, (1) Headphone-Out, (1) Mic-In, Acer TrueHarmony / Dolby Audio Premium
  • Battery
    N/A
  • Power Adapter
    135W
  • Operating System
    Windows 10 Home
  • Dimensions (W x D x H)
    21.26 x 16.14 x 0.24"
  • Weight
    Unknown
  • Other
    SD Card Reader, 1.0MP Webcam
  • Price
    $879.99

Derek Forrest

Derek Forrest is a Contributing Writer for Tom's Hardware US. He writes hardware news and reviews gaming desktops and laptops.

Comment from the forums
  • nobspls
    Why buy this for $880 when you get better laptops for same price or less?
  • ninjustin
    Well not many laptops have a nearly 24 inch screen.
  • nobspls
    You can easily connect a laptop to practically any 24" screen, heck connect to a 65" 4K TV screen.
