Adata Debuts XPG Spectrix D40 RGB DDR4

by
4 Comments

  • adata xpg spectrix memory (1)
  • adata xpg spectrix memory (2)
  • adata xpg spectrix memory (3)

All the cool kids are adding RGB lighting to their products. Adata, not wanting to be left behind, announced the XPG Spectrix D40 RGB DDR4 line of enthusiast memory.

Adata offers both 8GB and 16GB memory modules and kits up to 64GB with speeds ranging from DDR4-2400 all the way up to DDR4-4000. Intel’s XMP 2.0 is supported, allowing overclocking and tuning from within the OS without making BIOS changes. Spectrix D40 has also been validated for use with AMD AM4 motherboards. These memory modules are built using 10 layer PCB. The “armor inspired” aluminum alloy heat spreaders are equipped with an integrated RGB LED strip capable of displaying 16.8 million colors.


As with most memory equipped with RGB lighting, Adata's complete line of XPG Spectrix D40 RGB DDR4 memory offers full color synchronized lighting effects that can be controlled through industry standard RGB lighting control software such as Asus’ Aura Sync.

Other features include Intel X299 platform compatibility, a 10-layer PCB that incorporates 2oz of pure copper in each module, and enhanced power efficiency with an operating voltage 20% lower than DDR3.

Adata’s XPG Spectrix D40 RGB DDR4 line of enthusiast memory is backed by a limited lifetime warranty. Information on pricing and availability was not available at press time.

Adata XPG Spectrix D40 RGB DDR4

Memory Type

DDR4

Memory Series

XPG SPECTRIX D40

Memory Size

8GB - 64GB

Tested Speed

2,400MHz / 4,000MHz

Tested Latency

DDR4 2400 CL 16-16-16

Tested Voltage

1.2V  /  1.35V

Memory Configuration

Dual / Quad Channel

Heat Spreader

Aluminum Alloy

Package Memory

Format

DIMM

Package Memory Pin

288

Performance Profile

XMP 2.0

About the author
Steven Lynch
Read more
Create a new thread in the News comments forum about this subject
4 comments
    Your comment
  • sparkyman215
    speeds ranging from DDR4-2400 all the way up to DDR4-40000. Could you image 40k Mhz ram ;)
    0
  • BulkZerker
    Call those 40K speed sticks "emperor edition?" Ram?
    0
  • drwho1
    Wow 40K Ram! [Face_mischief]
    0
Display All 4 comments
