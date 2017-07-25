Adata Debuts XPG Spectrix D40 RGB DDR4

adata xpg spectrix memory (1)

All the cool kids are adding RGB lighting to their products. Adata, not wanting to be left behind, announced the XPG Spectrix D40 RGB DDR4 line of enthusiast memory.

Adata offers both 8GB and 16GB memory modules and kits up to 64GB with speeds ranging from DDR4-2400 all the way up to DDR4-4000. Intel’s XMP 2.0 is supported, allowing overclocking and tuning from within the OS without making BIOS changes. Spectrix D40 has also been validated for use with AMD AM4 motherboards. These memory modules are built using 10 layer PCB. The “armor inspired” aluminum alloy heat spreaders are equipped with an integrated RGB LED strip capable of displaying 16.8 million colors.







As with most memory equipped with RGB lighting, Adata's complete line of XPG Spectrix D40 RGB DDR4 memory offers full color synchronized lighting effects that can be controlled through industry standard RGB lighting control software such as Asus’ Aura Sync.

Other features include Intel X299 platform compatibility, a 10-layer PCB that incorporates 2oz of pure copper in each module, and enhanced power efficiency with an operating voltage 20% lower than DDR3.

Adata’s XPG Spectrix D40 RGB DDR4 line of enthusiast memory is backed by a limited lifetime warranty. Information on pricing and availability was not available at press time.