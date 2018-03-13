Amazon Leaks Four New Coffee Lake CPUs

cfl 1

Several new Intel Coffee Lake processors from the Celeron and Pentium Gold line have leaked on Amazon. These dual-core parts, some of which have hyperthreading, are meant to compete in the sub-$100 price bracket.

When Intel launched the Coffee Lake platform in late 2017, it did so without releasing a complete line of products. The first batch of Coffee Lake parts only included the top-end six-core mainstream desktop parts and a select few mid-range four-core parts. Last month, online retailers leaked what we presume to be the first of the second batch of Coffee Lake parts. These were still mid-range four-core parts, however.

Amazon has leaked the first low-end Coffee Lake parts--the Celeron G4900 and G4290, and the Pentium Gold G5500 and G5600--many of which were previously seen in various rumors. Intel announced its revamped branding for its low-end parts late last year: The Celeron G series are dual-core parts that lack hyperthreading, while the Pentium Gold series has it.

Going into specifics, according to Amazon, the Celeron G4900 runs at 3.1GHz, while the G4920 runs at 3.2GHz. The relation is similar for the Pentium Gold G5500 and the G5600, which runs at 3.8GHz and 3.9GHz, respectively. All of these parts are listed with a 54W TDP. Stacked up against AMD, these parts will compete below the lowest-end Ryzen 3 CPU with integrated graphics, which is the Ryzen 3 2200G with its TDP of 65W and MSRP of $130. The launch of these CPUs should coincide with that of the first budget-oriented chipsets in the 300-series: the H370, B360, and H310. The first motherboards featuring them were also leaked by retailers last month.

Intel’s product lineup has become increasingly scattered due to overlapping product families and branding nomenclature. Intel’s 8th-gen CPUs already span three product families: Coffee Lake, Kaby Lake R, and Kaby Lake G. There are rumors that certain 10nm Cannon Lake parts will also be branded as 8th-gen. We know that at least two of such parts are currently in production.