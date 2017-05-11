Rebellion's 'Battlezone' Now Available For Rift, Vive

Battlezone is a first-person tank combat game built exclusively for virtual reality. Rebellion launched the game as a short-term PSVR exclusive, but the developer is back with a reworked version for Oculus Rift and HTC Vive. The PC VR version features improved graphics and additional content.

Battlezone debuted on PC VR as a closed beta trial in mid-April. Rebellion opened beta registrations in early April and locked it down again on April 13. We’re not sure when Rebellion wrapped up the closed testing period, but the beta couldn’t have been active for long given that Rebellion launched the full game today.

The developer included higher resolution textures and shadow maps, so the game looks better on PC-connected HMDs. There are user-adjustable super sampling settings so you can fine-tune the visuals to match your PC’s capability.

Rebellion released Battlezone on the Oculus Store for Oculus Rift, and the Steam store for OpenVR compatible HMDs, which include the Oculus Rift, HTC Vive, and OSVR VR systems. The game also includes four-player cooperative play, so you would assume Rebellion would include cross-platform gaming. Unfortunately, that doesn’t seem to be the case. We’ve reached out to Rebellion for confirmation, but none of the product page descriptions for the game suggest cross-platform compatibility exists.

Rebellion asks $40 for Battlezone, but if you pick up the game before May 18, you can save yourself 15% and snag a copy for $34. You can pick up a digital copy from the Steam store or the Oculus Home store.