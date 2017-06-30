Login | Sign Up
Bitfenix Showed Off Glass-Clad Aurora, Nova TG Cases AT Computex

by

  • bitfenix aurora computex (1)
  • bitfenix aurora computex (2)
  • bitfenix aurora computex (3)

Bitfenix brought a handful of new cases to Computex this year, including the RGB-equipped Enso mid-tower and the Portal chassis we looked at earlier this year, as well as the Aurora and Nova TG cases defined by their seeming affinity for tempered glass.

First up we have the Aurora mid-tower ATX chassis that, as its name implies, comes with two tempered glass side panels that showcase the chassis’ RGB lighting features. The Aurora supports Mini-ITX up to E-ATX form factor motherboards. The main compartment features seven expansion slots, enough space for dual-slot graphics cards up to 400mm long and CPU coolers as tall as 160mm. There are mounting locations for two 3.5" hard drives and two 2.5" SSDs.


The chassis can support 120mm or two 140mm fans in the top and front, and one 120mm or 140mm fan in the bottom. The case ships with a single 120mm exhaust fan in the rear by default. Radiators and all-in-one coolers are limited to a single 240mm in the top and front of the chassis. The rear mounting location can accept radiators and all-in-one coolers up to 140mm in size. Standard ATX PS2 power supplies up to 220mm in length can be installed in the bottom of the chassis. The Aurora is available now in both black and white finishes. Pricing is set at $90.

The Nova TG is a mid-tower ATX chassis with a large full-cover tempered glass side panel. This case supports up to full-size ATX motherboards. It also features seven expansion slots, CPU coolers as tall as 160mm, dual-slot graphics cards up to 320mm long, and standard ATX power supplies up to 220mm in length. There is a single 5.25” drive bay for those of you who still use optical drives and an additional four drive bays for 3.5” spinning disks and two SSDs.

Although fan support is fairly standard, the Nova GT is a bit lacking in the water cooling department, with support for only a single 120mm radiator or all-in-one cooler mounted over the CPU socket area in the rear of the case. Like the Aurora, the Nova TG is also available in both black and white.  The company did not provide information on the case’s pricing or availability. 

 Model

Aurora

Nova TG

Case Size

Mid-Tower

Mid-Tower

Material

SECC, ABS, Tempered Glass

SECC, ABS, Tempered Glass

Drive Bays

2 x 3.5"

2 x 2.5"

1 x 5.25”

4 x 3.5"

2 x 2.5"

Form Factor

Mini-ITX

Micro-ATX

ATX

E-ATX

Mini-ITX

Micro-ATX

ATX

PSU

Up To 220mm

Up To 220mm

I/O Expansion

PCI-e Slot x7

PCI-e Slot x7

I/O Port

USB 3.0 x 1

USB 2.0 x 2

HD Audio

Fan Speed Switch

USB 3.0 x1

USB 2.0 x1

HD Audio

Dimensions

W x H x D

215 x 490x 520mm

201 x 437 x 465mm

Fan Support

Top 2x 120 / 140mm

Front 2x 120 / 140mm

Rear 1x 120mm (included)

Front 2x 120mm

Top 1x 120mm

Rear 1x 120mm

Radiator Support

240mm Radiator Front

240mm Radiator Top

120 / 140mm Radiator Rear

120mm Radiator Rear

Heatsink Support

160mm

160mm

VGA Length

400mm

320mm

Price

$90

TBA

