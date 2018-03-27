Corsair Launches Beta For iCUE Unified Driver Software

corsair icue (1)

Corsair has launched a new unifying driver software for all its products. The iCUE software combines programming for RGB, cooling, and peripherals into one interface.

Owners of Corsair’s products will know that the company has previously maintained two driver ecosystems. Corsair’s gaming peripherals, such as mice, keyboards, and headsets, interfaced with the Corsair Utility Engine (CUE), whereas the company’s hardware products, such as coolers, fans, and PSUs, connect with the Link software. Although this shouldn’t be a problem when it comes to programming hardware functions or macros, it did mean that RGB controls for Corsair peripherals and computer parts were split. That’s now a problem of the past, because Corsair has released the next evolution of its software, the iCUE unified driver.

First of all, Corsair has a lot of products, so it’s understandable that a software to tie them all together is big. iCUE appears have a dizzying amount of features and programming options. Because it’s so big, it’s for the better than Corsair is launching it as a beta program first. To participate, follow this link. You’ll first have to update your existing CUE, Link, or both, to their latest versions. On installation, iCUE should automatically take the place of your old CUE and Link apps and migrate your settings from them. iCUE should support almost all of Corsair’s current products, but you should check the list here to make sure your gear is compatible.

As we mentioned earlier, there are far too many features in iCUE to detail. Some of the those that we picked up on are new synchronized lighting modes, quick access to a static light setting, and individually programmable lighting zones for fans. Of course, not all Corsair peripherals will support all of these new features.

Something that Corsair is highlighting particularly is iCUE’s integration with Far Cry 5. Essentially, iCUE implements display-based ambient lighting for your PC that works only with Far Cry 5. We’ve seen the principle implemented before, but it never seemed to catch on. Its adoption by Corsair, which has a huge customer base, has potential, providing that Corsair plans to bring it to more than only Far Cry 5. If iCUE can be made to sample your screen’s contents, then Corsair hardware could be used to set up ambient lighting for your whole home theatre system.

Head to Corsair’s website to find out more about or download iCUE.