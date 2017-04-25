Digital Domain Launches App To View VR Content On All Mobile Platforms

Digital Domain released the Digital Domain app for iOS and Android, which lets you view the company’s VR content from any mobile device, including the Google Daydream and Samsung Gear VR HMDs.

Digital Domain is taking the growing VR industry seriously. In the last two years, the company has made several investments into VR with the acquisition of a game developer (Digital Funk Machine), the creation of IM360 through a partnership with Immersive Media, a deal with Dreamworks Animation, and the acquisition (or something like that) of Sprawly. Most recently (yesterday), Digital Domain revealed a suite of tools to help broadcasters jump into the VR game. Now, the company is launching an app to help distribute its content, and that of its partners, to the hundreds of millions of mobile devices that people carry around with them wherever they go.

“In 2016 we saw significant advances in devices for virtual reality experiences,” said Amit Chopra, Executive Director and CEO of North America, Digital Domain. “From mobile phones to room-scale VR systems, there are more ways than ever to explore virtual reality. However, there’s now a tremendous demand for new and engaging VR content for the audiences using those devices. At Digital Domain, we’re leveraging our visual effects artistry and technology to produce VR storytelling experiences that inspire audiences. Our new app is our platform for sharing our live streamed and curated VR experiences with the world.”

You’ll find short films, animated series, and documentaries from Digital Domain’s partners on the Digital Domain app. You can also catch trailers for Digital Domain’s in-house content, such as Storm, Micro Giants, and the Monkey King series. And you’ll find Digital Domain’s Teleport series, which takes you on short VR journeys to a variety of locations including Dubai, Hong Kong, and Istanbul.

The Digital Domain app also ties in with the company’s livestreaming suite to allow broadcasters to distribute their live streamed and VOD content to your mobile device.

The Digital Domain app is available as a free download for iOS and Android devices. Digital Domain also built VR apps for Google Daydream and Samsung Gear VR.