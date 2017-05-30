Login | Sign Up
EVGA Guarantees Its GTX 1080 Ti K|NGP|N Edition Is Capable Of 2,025MHz OC Speeds

EVGA has once again collaborated with extreme overclocker Vince "K|NGP|N" Lucido to develop the new EVGA GeForce GTX 1080 Ti K|NGP|N Edition. In order to guarantee each card can be to be overclocked to a minimum 2,025MHz, the company starts with pre-binned GP102 GPUs. This card shares all the features you'd expect from a GeForce GTX 1080 Ti video card, such as 3,584 CUDA cores, 11GB GDDR5X, 352-bit bus, 224 texture units, 28 streaming multiprocessors, 88 ROPs, and a 250 TDP, but that's where the similarities end.
 
EVGA uses a fully custom PCB designed to withstand the rigours of overclocking. The card features a 15 phase digital VRM system with dual 8-pin power connectors on the right edge for better cable management. You will also find the EVGA Evbot connector next to the power connectors on the rear of the card. The PCB features nine temperature sensors: three for memory, five for PWM, and one for the GPU. All of these temperatures are monitored independently within EVGA’s Precision XOC software. When it comes to display connectivity, there are three Mini-DisplayPorts 1.3, one DVI, and a single HDMI 2.0 port all in a row, making it possible to create a single-slot graphics card when used with a water block.


The heatsink shroud has a very similar look to EVGA's FTW3 edition video card. Integrated into the black plastic shroud you’ll find three large dual-ball bearing fans pushing air through interlaced copper-plated fins bonded to six copper heatpipes (three 6mm and three 8mm) that are attached to the copper-plated baseplate. A large metal backplate spans the entire length of the graphics card, adding rigidity and structural strength to prevent it from bending under the weight of the heatsink. The card also has accommodations for LN2 overclocking.

  • evga-kingpin-computex-2
  • evga-kingpin-computex-1

EVGA's Jacob Freeman tweeted a picture from Computex showing the GTX 1080 Ti K|NGP|N Edition running cool as a cucumber at 2,404MHz. The company said the card will be available in July. No price has been announced yet.

 ProductEVGA GTX 1080 Ti K|NGP|N Edition
GPUGP102
CUDA Cores3,584
Clock SpeedGuaranteed 2,025MHz
Memory Size11GB GDDR5X
Memory Data Rate11 Gbps
Memory Bus352-bit
Transistors12 Billion
Texture Units224
Streaming Multiprocessors28
ROPs88
TDP250W
Power Input2 x 8-pin
AvailabilityJuly 2017
Steven Lynch
