Login | Sign Up
Search

Bethesda Adds High Resolution Pack To PC, PS4 Pro Support For 'Fallout 4'

by - Source: Bethesda

Those still playing Fallout 4 on PC are getting a visual upgrade for the game in the form of a high resolution texture pack. PlayStation 4 Pro owners will also receive an update that will allow the game to utilize the console’s additional power.

Bethesda didn’t point out any specific differences between the PC version's normal textures and those coming in the high-res update. It did reveal the hardware required to work with the upgrade, however, and it’s quite demanding. On top of 58 GB of additional space, Bethesda recommends a GPU with 8GB of memory, specifically Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 1080. You can take a look at the full specs below.

Fallout 4 High Resolution Texture PackRecommended
CPUIntel Core i7-5820K (Haswell-E, 3.3 GHz)
GPUNvidia GeForce GTX 1080 (8 GB VRAM)
RAM8 GB
Storage58 GB
OSWindows 7, 8.1, 10 (64-bit)

If you own a PlayStation 4 Pro, the company provided some details on what you can expect with the update. For instance, the game will now run at a native resolution of 1440p. There will also be “enhanced Godray effects” as well as an increase in draw distance for NPCs, foliage, and other objects.

The PC and PlayStation 4 Pro upgrades are coming next week. Bethesda also said the update will bring “new features to Mod content” for both Fallout 4 and The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition, but it didn’t provide any further details on the subject.

NameFallout 4
TypeOpen-World, Action/Adventure, Role-Playing Game
DeveloperBethesda Game Studios
PublisherBethesda Softworks
Release DateNovember 10, 2015
PlatformsPC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One
Where To Buy
About the author
Rexly Peñaflorida

Rexly Peñaflorida II is a Contributing Writer for Tom's Hardware US. He covers hardware news, with a major focus on gaming.

Read more
Create a new thread in the US News comments forum about this subject
1 comment
    Your comment
  • FunSurfer
    They forgot the SSD requirement, my HDD can barely keep up with the normal resolution loadings...
    0
1 comments
Most Popular
  1. Tom’s Hardware Weekly News Recap: January 28, 2017
  2. Microsoft's Game Mode Arrives Soon, Here's How It Works (Updated)
  3. 'Gears Of War 4' Multiplayer Now Allows Cross-Play Between Xbox One And PC
Tom's Hardware Around the World
Tom's Hardware Around the World
  • Russia
  • France
  • Germany
  • UK
  • Italy
  • USA
Subscribe to Tom's Hardware
Search the site
About Tom's Hardware
Copyright © 2017 Purch Group, Inc. All Rights Reserved
Tom's Hardware Guide ™

Ad choices